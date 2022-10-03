Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans’ “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state’s reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next...
KAAL-TV
Men charged with defrauding Florida school shooter’s brother
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Mike Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services in Verona, Virginia, was...
KAAL-TV
Musk lawyers say Twitter won’t accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won’t accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
KAAL-TV
Maryland governor to testify at former aide’s trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) announced on Thursday they are endorsing Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor. The MPPOA is the largest association representing public safety professionals in the state. The announcement was made in front of the ruins of the Minneapolis 3rd...
KAAL-TV
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
KAAL-TV
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics...
KAAL-TV
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley to join Ernst for annual Roast & Ride
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Joni Ernst announced that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joining her for this year’s annual Roast and Ride. Others taking part are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and State Sen. Zach Nunn.
KAAL-TV
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
KAAL-TV
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
(ABC 6 News) – The most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is… Hot Tamales. The Candy Store, put together an interactive map showing the top 3 most popular candies for each state. The company says they’ve used 15 years of data to compile the list. View the map, HERE.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville reaches No. 1, other teams move up in latest AP Minnesota HS football poll
Tigers’ game at No. 10 Kasson-Mantorville this Friday is the ABC 6 Game of the Week. (ABC 6 News) — The Associate Press’ latest poll for Minnesota high school football is out with a handful of teams moving up ever so slightly. 9. Mayo Spartans (4-1) Class...
