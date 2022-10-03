Read full article on original website
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
kjan.com
Adams County Sheriff’s report, 10/6/22
(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests took place over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, on Monday (10/3/22), Deputies in Adams County conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue, and upon further investigation, arrested 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario, of Creston, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia. Rosario was being held in the Adams County Jail on a $1,300 bond.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces seventh assault charge after allegedly beating wife
A Waukee man was arrested Tuesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in the home. David Bruce Stitt II, 50, of 793 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident...
kjan.com
(update) Atlantic woman injured in Wed. morning SUV crash
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), released more information about an accident that occurred at around 6:35-a.m. Wednesday, southwest of Atlantic. According to Chief Deputy Sheriff John Westering, a 2016 Jeep SUV, for reasons unknown, went out of control and left the road near 58882 White Pole...
Iowa teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike home after bartending on Friday morning […]
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
kjan.com
Boil Advisory lifted in Audubon
(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the City of Audubon late this (Friday) morning, announced that a Boil Advisory issued Tuesday, has been LIFTED. Again, the Boil Advisory is no longer necessary. The City had issued a boil advisory Tuesday evening, after several residences on the north side of town lost water services due a broken water main.
kjan.com
Micronesian Couple Pleads Guilty to Withholding Passports for Labor Trafficking
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Two U-S residents (citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia), have entered pleas of guilty in Des Moines, to two out-five counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of trafficking or forced labor. A Federal Grand Jury in the Southern District of Iowa, had previously returned a five-count indictment against the defendants, 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires, for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to come to the United States for the purpose of coercing their labor in a meat processing plant for the defendants’ financial gain.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
kjan.com
Shelby County Supervisors set dates for County Farm auction & proposed pipeline Ordinance
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning. According to the meeting minutes from Auditor Mark Maxwell, the Board set December 20th as the date for an auction of the County Farm and Solid waste ground rental. The auction will tentatively take place at the Therkildsen Center, in Harlan.
kjan.com
Siting restrictions for carbon pipeline proposed in Shelby County
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County will consider an ordinance that would establish some restrictions for where carbon pipelines could be routed. Steve Kenkel is Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run through Earling and Westphalia...
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
kjan.com
STEAM Kits for Guthrie County Daycare Centers
(Guthrie Center, Iowa) – Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach received a $2,000 matching grant from the Guthrie County Community Foundation, during the 2022 grant cycle. The funds will be used to assist in closing of the education gap, by providing the three daycare centers in Guthrie County with various educational STEM Kits to give youth a head-start on learning. The centers that received a kit are Little Panther Daycare and Preschool in Panora, Little Chargers Early Learning Center in Guthrie Center, and Exploration and Learning Station in Stuart. Each kit will have various directions for the teachers on how to use the kits with different age groups.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCCI.com
Witness hears loud pop before tree catches fire near Des Moines trail
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews put out a fire near a lower beaver trail on Tuesday. A person walking their dog on the Tom and Sophie Vlassis Greenway just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Euclid Avenue told us they heard a loud pop around 6:45 a.m.
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
