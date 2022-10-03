Read full article on original website
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Porterville Recorder
More than 90 volunteers participate in Success Lake clean-up
More than 90 volunteers participated in the annual National Public Lands Day held at Success Lake, helping to make improvements to the lake area on Saturday, September 24. Among the tasks done by the volunteers was planting 50 pine trees, painting more than a 1,000 feet of road curbs, cleaning and updating the project’s bulletin board, cleaning the project’s drought resistant garden and spreading sand in the playgrounds.
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
Power outage impacting 1,692 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,692 customers in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near South Allen Road and Panama Lane. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. and PG&E is assessing the cause, according to the outage map. The outage started […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Porterville Recorder
Council deals with issue of wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary
The Porterville City Council again dealt with the issue of what exactly defines wholly-locally owned as far as awarding the third cannabis dispensary in the city is concerned. The issue came up during the council's meeting on Tuesday. It was reported at Tuesday's meeting all three candidates being considered for the city's third cannabis dispensary meet the criteria of wholly-locally owned as established by the council.
thesungazette.com
Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply
FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
Visalia house fire under investigation
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an exterior wall damaged a home in north Visalia on Tuesday, according to the fire department. Crews say at around 1:00 p.m. they responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of North Hall Street. When the first engine arrived, firefighters searched the house and found most […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
thesungazette.com
New bill makes employee pay more transparent
SACRAMENTO – A recently signed bill will require businesses in Tulare County and across the state to make their pay scales more transparent to future job applicants, as well as meet new requirements when it comes to their annual pay data reporting. The new bill, Senate Bill (SB) 1162,...
oandgnews.org
Then & Now – The Porterville High School Campus
Porterville High School opened in 1896. The original high school campus was actually located where Bellview Elementary School is. In 1922 a bond was passed and a new high school was built at our current location on Olive Avenue. However, that school looked a lot different than the school that we go to today, and even after the original building from this site was torn down because of earthquake damage and rebuilt as the campus that we now know and love in 1955. Still, even now things look much different than when this version of PHS was built. There have been many changes throughout the decades, and with the addition of the “H” building a few years ago and the new quad currently under construction, some alumni might find parts of our campus difficult to recognize. From lockers in most of the hallways, a panther statue in the front of the campus that our rival schools used to steal as a prank, and even a softball diamond in the middle of campus we’ve been through plenty of changes here at PHS. Here’s a look at a few:
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s industrial park catches eye of speculative developers
TULARE – As Tulare continues to grow, a global real estate company has decided to stake its claim in Tulare and build a distribution center to bring hundreds of jobs to the city. CA Ventures, a global real estate investment management company, has purchased 76 acres of land in...
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
KGET 17
Milt’s gets new owner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milt’s Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner. Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans...
KTLA.com
Foul odor coming from vacant property leaves Del Rey neighbors begging for relief
A hole in front of an abandoned home in Del Rey is producing a smell that neighbors describe as akin to sewer water. The neighbors, some of whom claim they’ve been made sick by the odor, add that the smell gets worse at night and when people on the streets use their plumbing.
KMJ
Two Suspects Cause Over $15,000 In Damage To Cars At Porterville Business
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two suspects are wanted after they caused over $15,000 in damages to cars at a business in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department responded around 2:29 a.m. on July 01, 2022, to a business in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue for reports of vandalism.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Hanford Sentinel
Renaissance Fair of Kings gets medieval
The 43rd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was in full swing over the weekend. Ale was served, turkey legs were savored and swords clashed under the fiery sun in Civic Park.
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
