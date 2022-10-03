Porterville High School opened in 1896. The original high school campus was actually located where Bellview Elementary School is. In 1922 a bond was passed and a new high school was built at our current location on Olive Avenue. However, that school looked a lot different than the school that we go to today, and even after the original building from this site was torn down because of earthquake damage and rebuilt as the campus that we now know and love in 1955. Still, even now things look much different than when this version of PHS was built. There have been many changes throughout the decades, and with the addition of the “H” building a few years ago and the new quad currently under construction, some alumni might find parts of our campus difficult to recognize. From lockers in most of the hallways, a panther statue in the front of the campus that our rival schools used to steal as a prank, and even a softball diamond in the middle of campus we’ve been through plenty of changes here at PHS. Here’s a look at a few:

