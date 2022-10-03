ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Stocks Rally to Close out 2022? Here's What History Tells Us

After another rough month for stocks, here's some good news: Prices tend to get a bump around the end of the year. In fact, the stock market is now entering what has historically been its best three-month period of the calendar year, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week

A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally

Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
TheStreet

Stock Futures Lower, Elon Musk-Twitter, OPEC+, Tesla and Aaron Judge -- Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know before the market opens on Oct. 5. U.S. stock futures on Wednesday, snapping a strong two-day start to the fourth quarter. At last check futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 280. Those on the S&P 500 gave back 35 points while those on the Nasdaq fell 101. On Tuesday U.S. stocks leaped for a second day, with the Dow industrials up 825 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500 tacking on 3.06% and Nasdaq surging 3.34%. The major indexes had fallen in August and September amid sharp inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to crush it with interest-rate increases. A number of economic reports are due out on Wednesday, including the ADP payrolls report at 8:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern, the international trade balance at 8:30, and the ISM services index at 10. And analysts and investors will be looking closely at Friday’s U.S. jobs report to assess how much impact the Fed’s rate hikes are already having on the economy. The current forecast from The Wall Street Journal is a rise of 275,000 jobs.
The Independent

Global stock markets rally on global optimism

Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
