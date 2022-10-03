ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT

The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals

The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program

Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Proposed Low-income Electric Rate Could Raise Costs for Some of Connecticut’s Poorest Customers

Advocates for low-income electric customers say a proposed discount rate could end up costing some of the state’s poorest residents more on their electric bills. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is proposing a discounted rate for low-income electric customers, but the proposal would also end the Below Budget Payment program, which caps monthly payments at $50 for about 5,700 of the state’s poorest electric customers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT

