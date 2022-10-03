Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT
The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals
The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
NewsTimes
Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
Amid bleak reports, Stefanowski says CT’s economy is broken
The gubernatorial candidate is campaigning on a plan to fix Connecticut's economy. But first, he has to convince voters it’s broken.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
CVS commitment to maintain Aetna job levels expires shortly
CVS's commitment to maintain staffing levels at insurance giant Aetna will come to a close shortly, based on the company's commitment letter. The post CVS commitment to maintain Aetna job levels expires shortly appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons
President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
ctexaminer.com
Proposed Low-income Electric Rate Could Raise Costs for Some of Connecticut’s Poorest Customers
Advocates for low-income electric customers say a proposed discount rate could end up costing some of the state’s poorest residents more on their electric bills. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is proposing a discounted rate for low-income electric customers, but the proposal would also end the Below Budget Payment program, which caps monthly payments at $50 for about 5,700 of the state’s poorest electric customers.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply
(WTNH) – Just in time for the colder weather, Congress approved an increase in energy assistance funding last week. The experts say the time to sign up is now. Last week, congress approved $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is administered by the state to help people pay […]
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
ctexaminer.com
Fortuna Joins Opposition to Proposed Retail Marijuana Outlet in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – First Selectman Carl Fortuna joined opposition to a proposed marijuana dispensary on Route 1, arguing that redevelopment of a vacant building near a difficult intersection and a daycare is a bad location for the business. Fine Fettle, a Connecticut-based marijuana company is seeking zoning approval to...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
