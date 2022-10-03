Read full article on original website
A breakthrough drug slows Alzheimer’s progression in major clinical trial
Lecanemab, a drug developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co. Ltd has shown promising results in a clinical trial by slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients who received it, Bloomberg reported. This is the first drug to blunt the progression of the symptom in the final-phase trial so far.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Why Is FDA Approval Of This New ALS Drug So Controversial?
A new drug has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and could increase the life expectancy of those diagnosed with ALS. But is it safe?
Upworthy
Ice Bucket Challenge that went viral years ago helped fund new ALS drug that just got approved
Remember that challenge back in 2014 where everyone dumped ice water on their heads and challenged three other people to do it? Well, it wasn't just all fun. Called the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Ice Bucket Challenge, the widespread appeal and movement raised funds for research for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The video usually started with a person describing what they were about to do (dumping large amounts of ice water on themselves), pledging to donate some money to the ALS Association and then nominating three other people to complete this challenge.
healio.com
VIDEO: One compound improves outcomes in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s
SAN DIEGO – One compound from Annovis Bio is showing success in phase 2 clinical trials for both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson's disease, a company executive said at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Annovis founder, CEO and President Maria Maccecchini, PhD, said that Buntanetap (previously known as...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
Novel gene therapy could help children with rare genetic condition walk and talk
A novel gene therapy that targets the brain has been tested in clinical trials to treat Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare hereditary disorder in children. Called Upstaza, the therapy not only improved the symptoms of all participants in the small-scale trial but also gave some children the...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
iheart.com
FDA Approves Lou Gehrig's Disease Drug From Cambridge-Based Drugmaker
CAMBRIDGE Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for ALS from a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. The drug Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved without any large-scale human trials. The FDA says about 20,000 people are living with the chronic disease in the United States, and about 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, has no known cure and is usually fatal. The FDA says Relyvrio helped slow down the progress of the disease in its human trial.
healio.com
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
youngwomenshealth.org
Epilepsy: Antiseizure Medications & Birth Defects
This is a great question with a complicated answer. In the general population (meaning those who do not have epilepsy) birth defects occur in 2-3% of all pregnancies. However, when you have epilepsy, planning with your partner and your neurologist plays an important role to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy. Planning is important because although most individuals who use medication to treat their epilepsy will have healthy pregnancies, there is still a risk.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
InflaRx seeks US FDA authorisation for Covid-19 treatment
The move is based on findings from the Phase III PANAMO clinical trial in critically ill Covid-19 patients. InflaRx has submitted an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) for its lead candidate, vilobelimab, to treat Covid-19 patients who are critically ill.
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
MedicalXpress
World's first stem cell treatment for spina bifida delivered during fetal surgery
Three babies have been born after receiving the world's first spina bifida treatment combining surgery with stem cells. This was made possible by a landmark clinical trial at UC Davis Health. The one-of-a-kind treatment, delivered while a fetus is still developing in the mother's womb, could improve outcomes for children...
neurologylive.com
Cluster Headache Prevention Clinical Trials Need to Focus on Efficacy, Natural History of Disease
A narrative review revealed that cluster headache trials have been limited thus far, and that future trials should include novel outcome measures and adjusted end point timing. Recently, a narrative review on randomized controlled trials from Europe and the United States revealed that trial designs in cluster headache (CH) should...
