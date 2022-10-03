Remember that challenge back in 2014 where everyone dumped ice water on their heads and challenged three other people to do it? Well, it wasn't just all fun. Called the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Ice Bucket Challenge, the widespread appeal and movement raised funds for research for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The video usually started with a person describing what they were about to do (dumping large amounts of ice water on themselves), pledging to donate some money to the ALS Association and then nominating three other people to complete this challenge.

