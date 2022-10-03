Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: In crime ad, John Kennedy plays the race card
This is why some people are called racist. It’s not unusual for Republican candidates to aim to arouse base voters by using crime and fear as red meat. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is continuing to use the strategy, launching a television commercial focused on Louisiana crime. “Violent crime is...
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry first to launch campaign for governor
Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry launched his campaign for governor Wednesday, the first to officially enter the 2023 race to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited after eight years in office. Though Landry's official announcement was Tuesday, he has been raising money for the race for...
Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race...
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
NOLA.com
John Kennedy anti-crime TV ad causes outcry - and that may be what he wants
A provocative anti-crime TV ad by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is prompting an outcry on the left, with some calling it racist – and that may be just the reaction Kennedy wants as he campaigns for a second term. The ad shows images of people committing crimes and marching...
NOLA.com
Louisiana treasurer pulls state money out of firm because of its ‘anti-fossil fuel policies’
State Treasurer John Schroder said the state is pulling $794 million out of the BlackRock Inc. investment firm because the company is putting political and social goals ahead of robust returns for state taxpayers. "They are pushing their agenda contrary to the best interests of the people whose money they...
