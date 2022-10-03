ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: In crime ad, John Kennedy plays the race card

This is why some people are called racist. It’s not unusual for Republican candidates to aim to arouse base voters by using crime and fear as red meat. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is continuing to use the strategy, launching a television commercial focused on Louisiana crime. “Violent crime is...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
