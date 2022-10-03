You're Not Just Selling a Product or Service — You're Selling Your Brand Story. Here Are 3 Steps To Ensure It Sells.

Your brand is more than just your product or service. It's the story you tell about your business — the why behind what you do. And being able to tell that story consistently is essential to connecting with your audience. But how do you start?

1. Define your brand's story

First, it's essential to define what your brand story is. What are the values that drive your business? What makes you different from your competitors? Your brand story is the unique narrative that encompasses the values and differentiating factors that drive your business. It is essential to define your brand story early on to use it as a foundation for all your marketing efforts. There are a few key things to keep in mind when defining your brand's story.

Focus on the values that drive your business. What do you stand for? What is your mission? Consider what makes you different from your competitors. What are your unique selling points? Answering these questions will help you craft an authentic and memorable brand story. Once you clearly understand your story, you must ensure that everyone in your company is united on messaging. Every touchpoint with your customers should reflect your brand story, from how you answer the phone to the design of your website.

The most important thing to remember when trying to sell a product is to give it time to build. Just because you are tired of talking about it and selling it does not mean your audience is. Most likely, you have not talked about it enough. Sell a story, not just a product. If you can connect with your audience on an emotional level , they will be much more likely to buy from you. Talk about why you developed the product, what needs it fills and how it has helped others. The more personal and relatable your story is, the more likely people will listen and be interested. So don't give up too soon — keep talking about your product, and eventually, you will find the right people who want to buy it.

2. Sell your story, not your product or service

After building, sometimes sales still lag. You have a great product, but no one is buying it. You've talked to your friends and family about it, posted about it on social media, and even set up a booth at a trade show or industry event — but still, no one is biting. The problem typically is not your product — it is your approach. You're trying to sell a product when what you need to do is sell a story . Your potential customers need to see how your product will improve their lives, not just what it is and does. So take some time to think about the story of your product. Why did you create it? What need does it fill? How will it make people's lives better? Once you have the story straight, start telling it - and keep telling it repeatedly until people start listening. Only then will they start buying.

3. Allow your story to evolve

And finally, don't be afraid to change your story as your business evolves. Pivoting is a common business strategy, and it can be a helpful way to adjust your business model as your company grows and evolves. However, it's important to distinguish between necessary pivots and frivolous ones. A necessary pivot is usually dictated by changes in the marketplace or your company's growth trajectory. For example, you might need to pivot if you lose market share to a competitor or expand into new markets.

In contrast, a frivolous pivot is usually unnecessary and only adds additional issues. A great example is pivots driven by the whims of the CEO or other executives in the C-suite. This can lead to your product offering and messaging inconsistency, confusing and alienating your customers . So when you're considering a pivot, ask yourself whether it's truly necessary or whether you're just chasing the latest trend.

As you learn more about your customers and what they're looking for, you may find that your original story needs to be tweaked. The important thing is to remain faithful to the core of what makes you unique. By following these steps, you can start building a solid foundation for telling your brand's story and ensuring that it's always consistent.