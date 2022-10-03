Raven’s Call Helps People & Pets With Alternative Holistic Treatments
Sedona, AZ – For many suffering from various physical ailments conventional medicine may not be enough in helping them completely heal. That is why many healing practitioners employ various alternative techniques and approaches to help people recover and gain back their health. One such practitioner is Lori Lané LMT, CVSMT owner of Raven’s Call Healing Center . She has been a “Healing Facilitator” for the past 15 years, and this year, she’s celebrating five years of operating her store front in Bell Rock Plaza in the Village of Oak Creek. “This would not have been possible without my amazing clients who have stayed with me throughout these past few years,” she said. I am extremely thankful for them as well as the community of healers that I work with on a daily basis.” She is a Certified Vibrational Sound Master Teacher, Coach and an Access Conscious Bars Practitioner, Spiritual Healer and Holy Fire Reiki Master. Lori also provides deep tissue, sports massage, hot stones, table Thai massage, lymphatic massage, Sacred Lomi Lomi, therapeutic cupping, spa treatments and facial rejuvenation. Her private practice gives her the opportunity to teach her craft to self-healing seekers. Lori specializes in energy medicine and uses tools like tuning forks, drums, chimes and singing bowls. She says the sounds keep energy high and cause a shift, which removes blockages and helps the body heal itself. Additionally, sound therapy lets clients experience states of deep relaxation, reduce stress, increase blood flow, enhance immune response and transcend to higher levels of consciousness. Sound is powerful because everything has a frequency. You can change the energy in a room by clapping your hands or snapping your fingers. At Raven’s Call Healing Center, clients can try out the Infrared Sauna that can help improve capillary function, revitalize the circulatory system and activate cellular renewal which helps with weight loss. Other services including light and color therapy, spiritual coaching, readings and sound baths are also available. Lori finds that animals benefit from alternative treatments, too, with acupressure or Reiki. Acupressure is about pressing on the body to release muscle tension and promote blood circulation. Reiki involves the transfer of “universal energy” through the practitioner to the patient. Through the pandemic, she has treated cats, dogs and horses who she says have picked up on the anxiety that their owners are feeling. “Pets might cry or moan more, bark more or act out in other ways by doing things they normally don’t do,” she said. “Alternative care comforts animals and calms them down. My cat, Max, craves it. He will rub his whiskers on the singing bowls.” Lori has a deep love for animals, which compels her to raise money and donate 100 percent of the proceeds through Chair Massages for various animal organizations. For 35 years, Lori has been a sales and marketing professional. She uses her background along with her love of spirituality and energy work to teach classes, workshops and lead retreats. Lori’s speciality is bringing people together and she does that by being involved in community events, art shows and spiritual fairs. She hosts transformative healing journeys during the powerful week of a Full Blood moon, lunar eclipse in Taurus and the 11:11 gateway. This 4 days / 5 nights all-inclusive retreat is a deep dive into self-discovery and illumination. Ones retreat is designed with a specific flow of activities and events to awaken the true authentic self. One will return home refreshed with a greater sense of connection to self and spirit. Raven’s Call Healing Center offers spiritual classes, enriching workshops for mind–body health, wellness services and top of the line products. Lori takes pride in being able to provide her clients with life-changing and lifesaving products and services. The results have been incredible for her clients and loved ones! Beyond Raven Tree is Lori’s new brand name for an integrative sound therapy kit called Magic and Miracles. She also sells supplements, energy oils and pendants and energy and body tuning forks. Classes, training and retreats are offered in tandem with these products. Lori is working on her new book about her own spiritual healing journey and why her business is called Raven’s Call. Her Healing Center has offered over 40 different spiritual teachers and coaches experienced in the arts of self-healing and spiritual health and wellness. “I have been very blessed to be able to stay open when most did not,” Lori said of the pandemic that affected so many lives. “I thank my clients for that! I am very grateful and honored to be of service for them when they needed me the most! I have witnessed many miracles in my work, divine intervention with loved ones, life changing and lifesaving testimonials which I am now writing a book about. Just need to find the time to write it all down.” Raven’s Call ‘Healing for Your Soul’ 928-202-1179 25 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite A Village of Oak Creek. Sedona, Az https://ravenscallinc.com $10 off your first Healing Visit
