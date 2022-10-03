ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Dr. David Horne Plus We Celebrate 42 Years of Radio One l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

Reparations & Critical Thinking Advocate Dr. David Horne takes over our WOL classroom! Dr. Horne will report on the recent Panama City Conference. We’ll also talk politics with Dr. Horne and get a Reparations update. Before we get to Dr. Horne, we’ll reflect on the 42nd anniversary of Radio One/Urban One. The major media, multi-platform house, started on WOL Radio. Some of the original players will join us.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

