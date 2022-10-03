Joony’s Pretty in Black opens with a simple declaration: “I just wanna make this shit clear,” he whispers before raising his voice to shout “Mama, I’m not going back” at the top of his lungs. But compared to “Untold Stories (Silent Battles),” the muted and anxious intro of his 2021 album Silent Battles, it’s a hell of a warning shot. The 22-year-old artist is hard to satisfy and sometimes even harder on himself – in an interview with Audiomack last year, he criticized the volume of the vocal mix on one of his songs, saying he was “sick of it.” The annoyance he takes with complacency comes off as admirable, not for its self-flagellation, but because of his desire to squeeze the most out of life. By the end of Pretty in Black, joony’s found a reason to celebrate. “There He Go” smells like a champagne-drenched locker room with joony crooning about being high out of his mind while demanding bands, bottles, hoes, and a travel fee.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO