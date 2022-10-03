Read full article on original website
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
NME
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
The FADER
Destroy Lonely announces 2022 tour dates
Destroy Lonely, a hotly-tipped rapper signed to Playboi Carti‘s Opium label, is heading out on tour this winter. The “No Stylist” tour, named for his most recent project and its titular hit single, kicks off November 22 in Orlando and runs for 20 dates in the United States and Canada. General sale tickets go live here on Friday, October 7; an artist presale will run from today (Wednesday, October 5) until Friday. Support will be provided by fellow Opium artists Homixide Gang and DJ Blak Boy.
The FADER
Watch beabadoobee cover Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”
Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” is almost old enough to drink legally in the United States. The iconically melodramatic piano ballad turned 20 in February, reminding those of us who grew up with it as a birthday party and Bar Mitzvah standard how old we all are now.
The FADER
Jadu Heart look to the stars in their hazy “I Shimmer” video
London-based duo Jadu Heart have shared details of their third album, Derealised, alongside a video for new track "I Shimmer." The album is due Janury 20 via VLF Records and follows 2020's Hyper Romance. "I Shimmer," a dreamy shoegaze-adjacent indie pop song, acts as something of a thesis for the larger themes of Derealised, which juxtaposes feelings of despair with a more optimistic outlook.
Watch ‘The Voice’ Four-Chair Turn That Coaches Call a Never-Before-Heard Version of a Billie Eilish Song
Andrew Igbokidi hadn’t sung more than three notes before Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello turned their chairs to try to land the 22-year-old Nigerian singer from Hot Springs, Arkansas, on their team for season 22 of The Voice. They were quickly followed by Blake Shelton, who probably didn’t even...
Meet Kid Harpoon — Harry Styles’ Go-To Collaborator and Pop’s New Secret Weapon
Harry Styles’ 2020 tour, in support of his late-2019 second solo album, Fine Line, was a month from launch when COVID-19 shutdowns began. But even the world going on pause could not keep Styles grounded for long. “He doesn’t sit still well,” says his producer, co-writer and close friend Tom Hull, aka Kid Harpoon. “So he was just like, ‘Guys, I’m not going on tour. Should we go into the studio?’ ” Styles booked time at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu, Calif., and invited Hull and writer-producer Tyler Johnson to the sessions. “I was like, ‘Is he insane? We can’t leave our...
The FADER
Song You Need: Special Interest 86 hope
If anyone can make an anti-capitalist call and response sound legitimately dangerous in 2022, it’s Special Interest. On their new song “Foul” — the third offering from their third studio LP, Endure — they once again manage to succeed where nearly any other band would fail.
Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Re-Enters Top 10 on Billboard 200 Thanks to 30th Anniversary
It may be old as, well, dirt, but it's aging like fine wine! Congrats to Alice in Chains who are surprisingly back in the Billboard Top 10 albums with Dirt, their 1992 classic that is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. The album sold a remarkable 26,000 equivalent album units this...
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
The FADER
GloRilla announces Anyways, Life’s Great… EP
GloRilla has announced her first major label studio project, a nine-track EP titled Anyways, Life’s Great…, due out November 11 via CMG/Interscope. The forthcoming record will include the Memphis rappers’ two September singles: “Blessed,” a solo cut she released earlier in the month, and “Tomorrow 2,” a Cardi B collab that dropped September 23 and instantly earned its own TikTok dance, helping it debut at number one on Apple Music and YouTube and at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.
The FADER
Bicep share live staple “Water” ahead of winter tour dates
Bicep recently wrapped up a North America tour and will soon be on the road again, taking in arena-level shows in the U.K., Europe and Australia that will take the electronic duo into early next year. To keep the momentum going they are sharing "Water," a new song that will be familar to anyone who has caught Bicep live in the near two years since they dropped 2021 album Isles. The track is a regular fixture in their shows but has never been officially released. Featuring Clara La San on vocals, "Water" is streaming below now.
Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us
The FADER
Multiple designers are accusing Kanye West and Yeezy of “borrowing” their ideas
Earlier this week Kanye West launched his Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week. The runway show was notable for Ye's decision to wear a T-shirt with the phrase "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back. He later doubled down on his his support of the message, deemed hate speech by anti-hate organization ADL, as well as mocking an editor at Vogue who had criticized him. The fashion world has since begun to turn on Ye, with model Gigi Hadid calling him a "joke" and Supreme's creative director Tremaine Emory branding him an "insecure narcissist."
Depeche Mode announce new album, first shows in 5 years: See the dates
As the band and fans continue to mourn the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode has announced that they will be offering up a brand new album and will hit the road on their first world tour in half a decade to support the release.
The FADER
joony is just doing joony
Joony’s Pretty in Black opens with a simple declaration: “I just wanna make this shit clear,” he whispers before raising his voice to shout “Mama, I’m not going back” at the top of his lungs. But compared to “Untold Stories (Silent Battles),” the muted and anxious intro of his 2021 album Silent Battles, it’s a hell of a warning shot. The 22-year-old artist is hard to satisfy and sometimes even harder on himself – in an interview with Audiomack last year, he criticized the volume of the vocal mix on one of his songs, saying he was “sick of it.” The annoyance he takes with complacency comes off as admirable, not for its self-flagellation, but because of his desire to squeeze the most out of life. By the end of Pretty in Black, joony’s found a reason to celebrate. “There He Go” smells like a champagne-drenched locker room with joony crooning about being high out of his mind while demanding bands, bottles, hoes, and a travel fee.
Katy Perry Talks ‘Kampy’ Residency, New Music, and How She Knew Dua Lipa Was the ‘It Girl’
Katy Perry, the “Kween of Kamp,” knows a thing or two about entertaining. On Wednesday, the singer kicked off the fifth leg of Play, her over-the-top, colorful, and fiercely entertaining residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World. Her residency is jam-packed with nostalgia as she performs songs like “California Gurls” and “I Kissed a Girl,” but she does so in a way that’s fresh and playful as she breathes life into a relatable story of self-love as a doll in the whimsical world of Perry’s Playland. “You don’t have to take mushrooms to feel like you’re on mushrooms when you...
The FADER
Fever Ray returns with “What They Call Us”
Fever Ray, the solo project of Karin Dreijer, has shared new single, “What They Call Us” It is the first Fever Ray music in five years and was written and co-produced with The Knife's Olof Dreijer. Check out the Martin Falck-directed video below. Plunge, Fever Ray's second album,...
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
