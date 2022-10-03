Read full article on original website
Fat Joe Explains Origins Of Iconic ‘Lean Back’ Dance: ‘We Knew That Thing Was Outta Here’
Exclusive – Fat Joe has revealed the backstory behind his iconic “Lean Back” dance moves. The Bronx rap legend spoke to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards last week, revealing the inspiration came from Jamaican music. “The same time that I...
Kanye West Warns Justin Bieber To ‘Get Your Girl’ As ‘White Lives Matter’ Saga Drags On
Kanye West has called out Justin Bieber over his wife Hailey’s support of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following her criticism of his “White Lives Matter” shirt. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 5) to speak on his shirt overshadowing the “very well done” clothes...
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
Kodak Black Trashes Latto's BET Hip Hop Awards Win - & Gets Response
Kodak Black has made it loud and clear how he feels about Latto’s “Big Energy” winning Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the 777 rapper is shrugging off the slander. The Florida native — whose “Super Gremlin” hit was also up...
Kanye West Reacts To adidas Saying Their Partnership Is 'Under Review'
Kanye West has reacted to adidas placing their YEEZY partnership “under review” for the foreseeable future as they continue to investigate his conduct. Ye flipped the bird to the apparel giant and claimed they “raped” and “stole” his designs in the past. “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,”...
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’
Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors Run Rampant After Quavo Gets 'Messy' On New Song
Offset and Saweetie trended on social media for all the wrong reasons after fans believed Quavo alluded to them sleeping together. The apparent revelation came on Quavo’s new album with fellow Migos member Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, which arrived on streaming services on Friday (October 7). “I...
Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive
Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
Freddie Gibbs Makes Jeezy Truce Official With Instagram Apology
Freddie Gibbs has made his truce with Jeezy official through a touching Instagram apology. On Wednesday (October 5), the Gary, Indiana rapper shared a post showing love to his former CTE World label boss along a slideshow of photos of the two of them over the years. Gangsta Gibbs expressed...
Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style
Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
Cardi B & City Girls' JT Reportedly Squash Beef Following Ghostwriting Twitter Spat
Cardi B and City Girls rapper JT were embroiled in a Twitter feud this week, until Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee inserted himself into the beef and helped them settle their differences. Lee was sitting back watching the explosive back-and-forth while reposting Cardi and JT’s tweets on Hollywood Unlocked on...
N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae Helped Him Realize He Was Being Too Messy On ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. has revealed that Issa Rae inspired him to change up his demeanour on his Drink Champs podcast after she said he was messy during her appearance on the show. On the red carpet of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the “Super Thug” rapper stopped to chat with Hot 107.9‘s Lore’l who ended up asking him about the “Messyeaga” name the Insecure creator gave him.
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce
Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce after nearly two decades together. Mandi made things official with a court filing on Tuesday (October 4). According to TMZ, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing the “Adorn” singer. The couple had been married for four years and there is already a prenup involved that was agreed to by both parties.
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Has Never Produced One Of His Songs - Even On ‘The Documentary’
The Game claims his mentor Dr. Dre has never produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told Just Blaze — who produced “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw the 2005 album but never actually provided any of his own instrumentals.
Diddy Refuses To Condemn Kanye West Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Diddy is sticking up for Kanye West once again after the Chicago native wore a controversial “White Live Matter” t-shirt during a recent fashion launch. Speaking to The Breakfast Club, the Bad Boy Records mogul spoke about his peer and admitted he won’t be condemning him. According to Diddy, Ye needs to be understood but also has to understand the responsibilities that come from his actions.
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
