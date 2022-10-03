ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’

Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reacts To adidas Saying Their Partnership Is 'Under Review'

Kanye West has reacted to adidas placing their YEEZY partnership “under review” for the foreseeable future as they continue to investigate his conduct. Ye flipped the bird to the apparel giant and claimed they “raped” and “stole” his designs in the past. “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,”...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’

Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Mathew Knowles
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive

Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Makes Jeezy Truce Official With Instagram Apology

Freddie Gibbs has made his truce with Jeezy official through a touching Instagram apology. On Wednesday (October 5), the Gary, Indiana rapper shared a post showing love to his former CTE World label boss along a slideshow of photos of the two of them over the years. Gangsta Gibbs expressed...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style

Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sis#Fuck#Compose#Ballet Composer Debut#African American
HipHopDX.com

N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae Helped Him Realize He Was Being Too Messy On ‘Drink Champs’

N.O.R.E. has revealed that Issa Rae inspired him to change up his demeanour on his Drink Champs podcast after she said he was messy during her appearance on the show. On the red carpet of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the “Super Thug” rapper stopped to chat with Hot 107.9‘s Lore’l who ended up asking him about the “Messyeaga” name the Insecure creator gave him.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce after nearly two decades together. Mandi made things official with a court filing on Tuesday (October 4). According to TMZ, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorcing the “Adorn” singer. The couple had been married for four years and there is already a prenup involved that was agreed to by both parties.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HipHopDX.com

The Game Claims Dr. Dre Has Never Produced One Of His Songs - Even On ‘The Documentary’

The Game claims his mentor Dr. Dre has never produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told Just Blaze — who produced “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw the 2005 album but never actually provided any of his own instrumentals.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Refuses To Condemn Kanye West Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Diddy is sticking up for Kanye West once again after the Chicago native wore a controversial “White Live Matter” t-shirt during a recent fashion launch. Speaking to The Breakfast Club, the Bad Boy Records mogul spoke about his peer and admitted he won’t be condemning him. According to Diddy, Ye needs to be understood but also has to understand the responsibilities that come from his actions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy