Dr Disrespect clones troll TwitchCon San Diego with incredible cosplay
TwitchCon San Diego has returned for the first time since 2019 and permanently banned streamer Dr Disrespect has made several appearances without actually being in attendance. In 2019, the streaming landscape was a vastly different place than it is now. Tfue was at the top of Twitch’s viewership, Ninja had signed a mega deal with now-defunct Mixer, and Dr Disrespect was still the face of Twitch.
GTA Trevor actor lashes out at fan over GTA 6 Cameo request
Steven Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5’s Trevor has lashed out at a fan who requested for him to record a message to warn the GTA 6 protagonists about the dangers of Vice City. Loved by fans for his crazy, psychotic and unhinged character, Trevor Phillips could be considered to be one of the best protagonists in gaming history.
Scump weighs in on Nadia’s Warzone cheating drama: “She’s thriving”
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has weighed in on the ongoing Warzone cheating accusations being levelled at streamer Nadia, claiming she is handling it like a “genius.”. The Warzone hacking accusations being thrown the way of streamer Nadia have dominated the community’s discourse in recent...
Disguised Toast has perfect response after TwitchCon fan mistakes him for Sykkuno
Twitch star Disguised Toast delivered a hilarious response to a TwitchCon attendee who mistakenly believed he was fellow streamer Sykkuno. TwitchCon is fully underway bringing together tons of the platform’s top streamers as well as fans from all around the world all to one location. One of the bigger...
Andrew Tate’s popularity decreases following deplatforming from social media
It’s been almost two months since controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned from all major social media platforms, and the numbers reflect his overall popularity has taken a drastic downturn. On August 19, 2022, Hustler’s University founder and TateSpeech co-host Andrew Tate received a ban from Meta, removing his...
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
GMA fans ‘disgusted’ with show after their ‘shameful’ coverage of 9/11 & threaten to ‘boycott’ morning program
GOOD Morning America has left many fans fuming after they began their Sunday show with extended coverage of the funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II. That, however, bumped any coverage of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks further back in the show. Many viewers felt the decision to...
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
'This Is Madness': Britney Spears' Fans Express Concerns After She Mimics Choking Herself In Dancing Video
Britney Spears' Instagram page is turning into quite the circus. Since the star's conservatorship ended in late 2021, she's been posting up a storm of dancing montages with odd captions, and her latest post is no exception. On the night of Wednesday, September 28, the singer uploaded a clip of...
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
