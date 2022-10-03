ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect clones troll TwitchCon San Diego with incredible cosplay

TwitchCon San Diego has returned for the first time since 2019 and permanently banned streamer Dr Disrespect has made several appearances without actually being in attendance. In 2019, the streaming landscape was a vastly different place than it is now. Tfue was at the top of Twitch’s viewership, Ninja had signed a mega deal with now-defunct Mixer, and Dr Disrespect was still the face of Twitch.
dexerto.com

GTA Trevor actor lashes out at fan over GTA 6 Cameo request

Steven Ogg, the actor behind GTA 5’s Trevor has lashed out at a fan who requested for him to record a message to warn the GTA 6 protagonists about the dangers of Vice City. Loved by fans for his crazy, psychotic and unhinged character, Trevor Phillips could be considered to be one of the best protagonists in gaming history.
dexerto.com

Andrew Tate's popularity decreases following deplatforming from social media

It’s been almost two months since controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned from all major social media platforms, and the numbers reflect his overall popularity has taken a drastic downturn. On August 19, 2022, Hustler’s University founder and TateSpeech co-host Andrew Tate received a ban from Meta, removing his...
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit 'Impactful'

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby's moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
