SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Oct. 3)

Every Monday during the 2022 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 6 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 3) as compiled by SBLive reporters Todd Milles and Hailey Palmer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Oct. 3, 2022

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Glacier Peak (4-1)

2. Emerald Ridge (4-1)

3. Gonzaga Prep (4-1)

4. Lake Stevens (3-2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (4-1)

6. Sumner (4-1)

7. Chiawana (5-0)

8. Puyallup (4-1)

9. Eastlake (4-1)

10. Skyview (4-1)

Next in line : Graham-Kapowsin (3-2), Richland (4-1), Camas (2-3), Skyline (4-1), Kamiakin (3-2).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Yelm (5-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (5-0)

3. Bellevue (3-2)

4. O’Dea (4-1)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (5-0)

6. Lakes (4-0)

7. Monroe (5-0)

8. Garfield (5-0)

9. Stanwood (5-0)

10. Kennewick (4-1)

Next in line : Rainier Beach (4-1), Ferndale (3-2), Mead (4-1), Spanaway Lake (4-1), Evergreen of Vancouver (5-0).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (5-0)

2. North Kitsap (4-1)

3. Prosser (5-0)

4. Enumclaw (5-0)

5. Anacortes (5-0)

6. W.F. West (4-1)

7. Othello (4-1)

8. Tumwater (4-1)

9. Fife (4-1)

10. Sehome (3-2)

Next in line : Sedro-Woolley (3-2), Highline (4-1), East Valley of Yakima (5-0), Shadle Park (4-1), Washougal (4-1).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Eatonville (5-0)

2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (5-0)

3. Nooksack Valley (5-0)

4. Lynden Christian (5-0)

5. Royal (4-1)

6. Toppenish (4-1)

7. King’s (4-1)

8. Tenino (4-1)

9, Montesano (4-1)

10. La Center (4-1)

Next in line : Colville (5-0), Mount Baker (3-2), Freeman (3-2), Zillah (3-2), Riverside (3-2).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Napavine (5-0)

2. Okanogan (5-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Kahlotus (4-1)

4. Liberty of Spangle (4-1)

5. Raymond-South Bend (5-0)

6. Columbia of Burbank (4-1)

7. Toledo (4-1)

8. Lake Roosevelt (4-1)

9. River View (4-1)

10. Goldendale (3-2)

Next in line : Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (2-3), Chewelah (4-1), Morton-White Pass (4-1), Forks (2-2), Adna (3-2).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Odessa (4-0)

2. Neah Bay (3-0)

3. DeSales (4-0)

4. Naselle (4-1)

5. Liberty Christian (4-0)

6. Pomeroy (4-1)

7. Liberty Bell (4-1)

8. Mossyrock (5-0)

9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (4-1)

10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (3-2)

Next in line : Wellpinit (4-1), Sunnyside Christian (4-1), Winlock (3-1), Darrington (4-0), Waterville-Mansfield (3-1).

