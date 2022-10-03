ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
HOUSE RENT
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

NIROPE & Friends

Today on NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Emily Dreyfuss, of Rhode Island Comic Con, and Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. With fall here, that means football season and large gatherings, and Cardi’s has the largest living room selection. They also have the new...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nbc 10 News
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

HUGE Barn Sale

On Rt. 18 – 157 Middleboro Road in East Freetown, Mass. Shared items do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. It is not our intent to take sides on any issues, but to present content that is interesting to all individuals. We reserve the right to alter / remove any and all content.
FREETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Turnto10.com

Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions

(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
TRAVEL
country1025.com

What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!

America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rhodycigar.com

Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor

Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ecori.org

Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State

The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy