ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island state workers unable to check pay stubs online
The website Rhode Island state workers use to check their pay stubs and other payroll information has been down for weeks, and is expected to be out of service until sometime next week, NBC 10 has learned. The Paystub RI home page displays a message that reads, “This service is...
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends
Today on NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Emily Dreyfuss, of Rhode Island Comic Con, and Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. With fall here, that means football season and large gatherings, and Cardi’s has the largest living room selection. They also have the new...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Child Tax Credit: Rhode Island Is Sending You $250 Per Child
Some residents of Rhode Island will be getting payments from the state government in the form of Child Tax Rebates that pay families up to of $250 per child for up to three children. SNAP for Seniors:...
ABC6.com
Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board votes on incentives for Breeze Airways
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's Board of Directors approved a tax credit for Breeze Airways Wednesday, as it looks to expand and create a hub in Rhode Island. The board unanimously approved Breeze's application for the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit. The credit, which is...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Care New England names new CEO
Rhode Island's second-largest hospital group will have a new leader later this year.
reportertoday.com
HUGE Barn Sale
On Rt. 18 – 157 Middleboro Road in East Freetown, Mass. Shared items do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. It is not our intent to take sides on any issues, but to present content that is interesting to all individuals. We reserve the right to alter / remove any and all content.
Rhode Island-Based Dancer Shares Her Experience on Set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Sept. 30 was a monumental moment for millenials as Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released on Disney+. While most of us were anxiously waiting for the first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in 29 years, one Rhode Island-based dancer was anxious to see a glimpse of herself. Meryl Gendreau of...
Turnto10.com
Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions
(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
rhodycigar.com
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor
Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
Last lane of I-95 North shifting onto new bridge
The first three lanes were moved over the past several weeks.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island International Airport Ranked #4 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards with Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport recognized as the “4th Best Airport in the United States” based on traveler rankings and reviews. This is the third consecutive year that Rhode Island...
ecori.org
Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State
The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
