RSV cases on the rise in children — what parents should know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that increased cases of RSV in children and adults appeared earlier than expected in Washington, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
How to get tickets to sold-out Guardians playoff game 2, Cleveland gets US premiere of Disney show, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out how to get tickets to Saturday’s sold-out Guardians playoff game, where to see the best Halloween displays in...
What is enterovirus and its symptoms? Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — It's the time of year when a little bit of a sore throat leads to a cold or a cough that can linger. There are a lot of viruses going around, but there's one in particular called enterovirus that's gaining some attention. The CDC says it's on the rise right now, and it can lead to serious conditions in children -- like paralysis.
Where to see the coolest Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio this year
CLEVELAND — Happy Halloween!. The spooky season is upon us, which means houses throughout Northeast Ohio are unleashing wickedly cool Halloween displays and decorations. Want to see some of these Halloween decorations in person? We've got you covered!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
ODNR addresses Cleveland fishing tournament cheating controversy, says report being prepared for prosecutors
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 3News their officers are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with last week's Cleveland fishing tournament controversy. The situation, which has since generated national attention, centers around competitors Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky after...
Should all fentanyl substances be illegal? Cleveland doctor among over 100 scientists that say no
CLEVELAND — October is Substance Abuse Prevention month and the CDC just released numbers on overdose deaths in Ohio. Things aren't getting much better. According to QuoteWizard, last year 5,185 Ohioans died from overdose deaths despite being a 7% decrease in deaths from the year before. Opioids account for...
The haunting of Baker Lane: Stow neighborhood filled with Halloween decorations
Creepy! Cool! Check out these fun Halloween decorations along Baker Lane in Stow.
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
Child dead in Akron after car accident during funeral procession ends in gunfire
A 12-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
Ashtabula man convicted of manslaughter for overdose death
An Ashtabula man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including possession of and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, after a three-year drug investigation.
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
‘Shocked and appalled’: Some NE Ohioans seeing gas above $4 again
Drivers in downtown Cleveland saw noticeably higher prices at the pump, well above $4 a gallon once again.
A 20° dip in temperatures — Here’s when
Some places saw frost Tuesday morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants.
