Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
Bringing Manga to Central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Kofi Bazzell-Smith is an artist, a boxer, and an educator. Right now, if you walk into the University YMCA his art is covering the walls. “This is the university YMCA it’s a community center connected to the university and this is called Azuki,” he said.
illinois.edu
Illinois alum's film about his brother's life and death in Vietnam to be screened on campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Peter McDowell was growing up in Champaign, the life of his older brother Jimmy, a Vietnam War veteran, and his untimely death in 1972 at age 24 were a mystery. The brothers were nearly 19 years apart in age. McDowell said he doesn’t remember his brother, only a sadness in his family that he didn’t understand.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Central Illinois police chief making history
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If you asked Marisol Gamboa twenty years ago, she never thought the word chief would precede her name. She had just become a patrol officer in a small Texas town after graduating from a community college police academy. “I had to pretty much show everybody else there, all the other male […]
WCIA
Top 5 things to do this fall in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Fall is officially here with chilly weather and changing colors. Visit Champaign County has five ideas on what you should do this month to take advantage of the season. Picking Pumpkins—No fall is complete without picking pumpkins. Get ready to decorate your home or make a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
WCIA
Nexus-Onarga Family Healing honoring generations of impact with Memorial Sidewalk
At Nexus Family Healing, we believe every child is worth it — and every family matters. And we know that each time we help someone change the course of their life, we create the potential for healthier families, stronger communities, and a better world. It’s why we’re here, it’s...
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
dailyeasternnews.com
LGBTQ+ Eastern students share their experiences
Over the years, Eastern has had a growing LGBTQ+ community, with more and more students feeling comfortable being open about their identities. With the increase in openly LGBTQ+ students came a need for resources, spaces and events for the LGBTQ+ community. These LGBTQ+ resources, spaces and events have become a...
prospectusnews.com
Black on Black on Black on Black
In a world with so much prejudice towards people of color, safe spaces are necessary. Patrick Earl Hammie, Stacey Robinson, Blair Ebony Smith, and Nekita Thomas Thomas make commentary on these safe spaces, coined “black spaces,” in their works entitled “Black on Black on Black on Black.” All four artists currently have their work on display in the Krannert Art Museum as part of this year’s faculty art exhibit at the University of Illinois.
Champaign organization to host recycling day
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Caterpillar expands its Decatur campus first time since 1997
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Caterpillar opened its first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. On Wednesday, Caterpiller cut the ribbon on its new logistics facility. The 180,000 square foot building will be used to house different parts and components needed for fabrication and equipment. "We are...
WCIA
CUSR Cupcake 5K & Flannel Fest back this fall with Champaign Park District
The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is bigger and better than ever before. On October 14 & 15, Flannel Fest will be taking over Centennial Park. Live lumberjack shows from Lumberjack Enterprises, music for children and adults, games, inflatables, beer and wine sales and more will transform Centennial Park into a massive fall festival over the course of this two-day event.
WCIA
Homemade almond milk and easy trail mix recipe with Anita Dukeman
We’re going a little nuts in the CI Kitchen today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman. Nuts and seeds are high in plant protein, fiber, antioxidants and heart-healthy fats, and we should be eating more of them. Today, Anita shares how to make your own almond milk. We also prepare...
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire at Danville production facility
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night. The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m. Crews were on scene for about...
WCIA
Jake Hoult and Mikayla on CI Stage
We’re excited to have today’s music guests back on the CI Stage!. Jake Hoult is a Country Singer/Songwriter, born and raised in central Illinois. After taking several trips with his grandparents to Branson, Missouri, Jake fell in love with music. Jake began his musical journey at the age of four performing at local talent shows, churches, and small events.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays DH on Tap: Blacklight Trick-or-Treating and Pitch Meeting at Fischer
Come dressed in your best costume and join us in Downtown Danville for FREE Blacklight & Live Right Trick or Treating Friday, October 7 from 6-8 PM!. Local businesses will be providing healthy trick-or-treating, which means less sugar and more fun! There will be face painting, temporary tattoos, neon pumpkin painting, blacklight games, healthy snacks, and more fun activities from Main Street north to Harrison Street on Vermilion Street.
WCIA
Fall season in full bloom with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Forest Preserve District has plenty of fun activities planned this fall. Road through closed for Covered Bridge to get a new roof. Fall season in full decoration in Botanical Garden. Spooky trail is back.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Comments / 0