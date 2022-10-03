ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

5 people arrested in connection with deadly Franklin Park shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has made five arrests related to the Aug. 27 shooting in Franklin Park that took the life of 22-year-old Ablos Kios and injured three others. According to SPD, the five suspects were arrested at various locations around Spokane without incident. SPD...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Reardan-Edwall schools go into lockdown due to dad potentially violating no-contact order

REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan-Edwall schools went into lockdown on Thursday due to a father potentially violating a no-contact order with his kids. According to Reardan Police, two estranged parents have three children going to Reardan schools, and the mother has a no-contact protection order against the father. The mother told Spokane County deputies that the Dad threatened to go to...
KHQ Right Now

Reardan school locks down, evacuates students due to threats from parent

REARDAN, Wash. - Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made.
KHQ Right Now

Bonner County asking for help locating a missing teen

BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is a 15-year-old female. She is five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Added level of protection’: Spokane Fire wants bulletproof vests for first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — With more local first responders being attacked, the Spokane Fire Department is looking to buy bulletproof vests. From having rocks thrown at them to shots fired in the area they’re responding to, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explains their job has gotten more dangerous. “We’ve had acts of violence, actually perpetrated onto assaults onto all of the...
NEWStalk 870

Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
KHQ Right Now

Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother's memory

SPOKANE, Wash. - "I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud." 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That's when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County

BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do.  COPYRIGHT 2022...
spokanepublicradio.org

Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods

The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

