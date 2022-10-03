Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
5 people arrested in connection with deadly Franklin Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has made five arrests related to the Aug. 27 shooting in Franklin Park that took the life of 22-year-old Ablos Kios and injured three others. According to SPD, the five suspects were arrested at various locations around Spokane without incident. SPD...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police answering questions, addressing concerns at "Coffee with a Cop"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today there will be a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reardan-Edwall schools go into lockdown due to dad potentially violating no-contact order
REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan-Edwall schools went into lockdown on Thursday due to a father potentially violating a no-contact order with his kids. According to Reardan Police, two estranged parents have three children going to Reardan schools, and the mother has a no-contact protection order against the father. The mother told Spokane County deputies that the Dad threatened to go to...
KHQ Right Now
Reardan school locks down, evacuates students due to threats from parent
REARDAN, Wash. - Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made.
KHQ Right Now
Bonner County asking for help locating a missing teen
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is a 15-year-old female. She is five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KREM
Police investigation car crash in North Spokane as suspected DUI
Spokane Police are investigation the crash as a suspected DUI. One person is in critical condition.
‘Added level of protection’: Spokane Fire wants bulletproof vests for first responders
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more local first responders being attacked, the Spokane Fire Department is looking to buy bulletproof vests. From having rocks thrown at them to shots fired in the area they’re responding to, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explains their job has gotten more dangerous. “We’ve had acts of violence, actually perpetrated onto assaults onto all of the...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother's memory
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud." 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That's when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Prosecutor's Office can now file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions...
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
spokanepublicradio.org
Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods
The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
Comments / 4