Bailey takes shots at Pritzker before first TV debate
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and his GOP challenger state Senator Darren Bailey will face off in their first televised debate Thursday night.
Amazon plans to hire more than 3,000 in Illinois for holiday season
CHICAGO - Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season. Of those jobs, 3,500 will be available in Illinois. The openings will be for a variety of roles, including picking, packing and delivery jobs. Most of those jobs will pay at least $19 an hour, according...
Illinois state treasurer highlights potential employees for businesses looking to hire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - At a time when businesses struggle to find enough workers, the Illinois State Treasurer is high-lighting potential employees often sidelined. On Monday, Treasurer Mike Frerichs spoke at the Hope Vocational Academy in Springfield. The central Illinois school helps those with disabilities reach their full potential. But for...
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. The White House said the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday. No other details have been released.
Biden comforts Puerto Rico ahead of Florida visit in wake of Hurricanes Fiona, Ian
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden promised to "rebuild it all" while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona struck and residents worry that Washington's dedication to their recovery could prove fleeting. "I'm committed to this island," he said...
Pain at the pump continues as gas prices creep up in Illinois
CHICAGO - After a late-summer drop, gas prices are once again on the rise. At a meeting Wednesday, analysts expect OPEC to announce its cutting oil production, which would drive up the price of crude. As a result, you can expect pain at the pump to get worse before it...
