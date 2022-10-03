Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents share thoughts on infrastructure, police presence on roads
In response to multiple letters discussing the traffic on State Road 200, two more Ocala residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I lived in Atlanta a while back, and they have service roads alongside their busy roads. If the road designers had put in service roads along State Road 200, people could get off the main road to get to the business that they want without having to drive on 200. The only ones on 200 would then be going through the area. The town of Ocala has always been behind the times when it comes to infrastructure. You know, 200 is not the only road in town to put businesses on. If businesses would build on the north and east side of town, the people that live in those areas wouldn’t have to drive to those areas to do business, increasing the traffic. Wake up Ocala,” says Patricia Herrmann, Ocala resident.
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
ocala-news.com
Marion Lyn Robinson
Marion Lyn Robinson passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 18, 1944, to Ollie James Robinson and Savilla Tanner Robinson in Santos, Florida. Marion received her formal education through the Public School System of Marion County graduating from Belleview Santos High School in 1962 in Santos, Florida. She furthered her education at Central Florida Community College in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
ocala-news.com
Fall Sunset At Ocala Preserve
This was the perfect patio to enjoy a cool fall sunset at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Bridget Earl for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus with students onboard involved in crash on CR 475
A Marion County school bus carrying 55 children was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 475, just north of County Road 467, and a Marion County school bus was heading northbound on County Road 475.
ocala-news.com
Teresa Martineau Byrd
Teresa Martineau Byrd, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A visitation for Teresa will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM.
German Shepherd survives Hurricane Ian only to narrowly escape alligator attack
Can you help find his owners or offer a suitable home?
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
ocala-news.com
Cheryl Anita Cooper
Cheryl Anita Cooper, 77, of Ocala, passed away peacefully at Cate’s House September 27, 2022. She was born in Baxley, Georgia May 17, 1945 and remained a native until marriage. She was able to travel a bit until her final move to Florida in 1973. Cheryl spent 28 years...
wuft.org
Pride festivals returning to north central Florida
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
ocala-news.com
Life Saving Award presented to Ocala Fire Rescue Captain, Dixie County EMT
During the Ocala City Council meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, an Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) Captain and Dixie County EMT were recognized for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. According to OFR, on August 17, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m., a vehicle...
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
