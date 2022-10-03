Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Renna Media
Lincoln Teachers are Happy to be Back to School
Elementary teachers at Lincoln School in Garwood took a time out to pose for a photo on the first day of school.
Wayne, NJ school worker claims discrimination for not being Italian
WAYNE — A Passaic County groundskeeper who has worked for his local school district for nearly 30 years claims he was passed over for promotions and faced retaliation in part because he was not Italian, according to a lawsuit. Brian Taylor, 51, of Wayne, tried several avenues to work...
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Renna Media
Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney Featured at Fanwood Performance Series
Singer-songwriters Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney will take the stage on Saturday night, October 8, for the latest show in the Fanwood Performance Series. Based in Nashville, with roots in Pennsylvania and Illinois, Kate Klim specializes in “sad songs sprinkled with hope.” The show will include selections from her new album, “Something Green.”
Renna Media
October Programs at the Garwood Public Library
Pick up a Wooden Pumpkin from the library while they last. Use your imagination to decorate it for Halloween. Don’t forget to put your name on the back. Return it to the Library for display through October 21, then take it home for Halloween. Each participant will receive a goody bag when they return a decorated pumpkin. For kids in Kindergarten through 8th Grade.
Union City loses a great teacher: Heriberto Riancho
Last October 2, Union City lost one of its teachers: Heriberto Riancho. He was dedicated as often teachers are. He was appreciated by his students and his co-workers. He was affable with a solid sense of humor, a mark of great teachers. He was an unassuming, cordial and many times he seemed lost in his thoughts. Perhaps his thoughts, now deep in oblivion, enlightened by his hope of a better world.
Renna Media
Clark Reservoir Cleanup – Oct. 16
Help improve the environmental condition of the Clark Reservoir by joining the Clark Environmental Commission for the Clark Reservoir Cleanup on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, October 16, 2022. Meet at the Town Hall Driveway. Coffee and breakfast will be had at the start of the day and pizza at the finish.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor
She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
insidernj.com
Former Assemblywoman Appointed By Commissioners to College Board
Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. The Brookdale community extended a warm welcome as she was officially sworn in at the September 28 Board meeting. “We...
Renna Media
Summit to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
From Sunday, October 9, to Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Summit Fire Department will join firefighters across the nation in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. With today’s home fires burning faster than ever, the National Fire Prevention Association is focusing on home escape planning and practice with its topic for this year, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Bicycle and Sewing Machine Collection – Oct. 8
The Westfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a collection of bicycles and sewing machines for donation to Pedals4Progress (P4P). Get ready to bring your old but usable bicycles and sewing machines to the collection on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Westfield Board of Education Building, 302 Elm Street Westfield, NJ. A $20 suggested, $10 minimum donation with each bike or sewing machine is requested for shipping. All material and monetary donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be provided on site.
News 12
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark who is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with whom he thought was an underage boy has now been charged in the case. Jersey City police arrested Didier Jean Baptist Thursday. The guidance counselor was...
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
morristowngreen.com
‘We lost everything’: Morristown pastor and his family escape parsonage fire with their lives
Heat roused the Rev. Sidney Williams Jr. from slumber around 3 am on Thursday. At first, he thought his teenaged son had cranked the thermostat. Then he saw the flames engulfing his nightstand, where a candle had been flickering. “The bedroom was an inferno,” said Williams, pastor of the Bethel...
Basketball coach remembers star player shot and killed in East Orange
Letrell Duncan was a standout basketball player who was described as the rock of the youth basketball program that he was a part of at Garden State Bounce.
jcitytimes.com
How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?
Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
