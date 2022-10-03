ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven officer shot after responding to overnight collision

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An officer is out of the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Haven overnight. Police said an investigation is underway on Chapel Street, in the Fair Haven section of the city. Officials said the officer was shot after the officer responded to calls...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in New Milford hit-and-run

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in New Milford on Thursday night. Police identified the victim as a 64-year-old male pedestrian. They said he was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. The driver fled the scene.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for domestic incident threatens to terrorize Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic shooting has refused to turn himself in and threatened to terrorize the City of Norwich, according to police. David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, has a warrant out for his arrest that charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.

