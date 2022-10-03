Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Windsor Locks police arrest man who randomly attacked a 70-year-old woman
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was attacked randomly while jogging in Windsor Locks. Police said it happened on Old County Road around 9:54 a.m. Thursday. A man punched her in the back of the head so hard that she fell...
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officer shot after responding to overnight collision
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An officer is out of the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Haven overnight. Police said an investigation is underway on Chapel Street, in the Fair Haven section of the city. Officials said the officer was shot after the officer responded to calls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are searching for suspects who pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her car and purse. Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Woodview Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim told police two male suspects pushed her...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: An officer is out of the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Haven overnight
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday will be nice, but the weekend looks cooler. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Nuclo and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 7, including an officer being shot in New Haven. Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents.
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police attend church service to build relationship with community
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Chief says it has been a very challenging year, but they are not giving up. They plan to increase the times they engage with the community to try and make the city safer. On Monday three people were shot in Hartford in an...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Illegal trash dumping under investigation in Hamden
CT set a new record for bears entering homes. Yale New Haven Health acquiring Connecticut health systems. CT voters talk about morals and ethics ahead of Election Day. Closing arguments made in Alex Jones defamation trial.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in New Milford hit-and-run
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in New Milford on Thursday night. Police identified the victim as a 64-year-old male pedestrian. They said he was hit by a northbound driver in the area of 177 Danbury Rd. around 9:25 p.m. The driver fled the scene.
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for domestic incident threatens to terrorize Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic shooting has refused to turn himself in and threatened to terrorize the City of Norwich, according to police. David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, has a warrant out for his arrest that charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.
Eyewitness News
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Comments / 0