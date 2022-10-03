South Lafourche Biddy Basketball asking for community help to locate coaches for upcoming season

Chester “Brew” Joseph Dufrene, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

CUT OFF, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO