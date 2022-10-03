ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

South Lafourche Biddy Basketball asking for community help to locate coaches for upcoming season

By CASEY GISCLAIR Gazette Editor
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Local's last-second field goal powers Nicholls past Houston Christian

After 5 tough losses to start the season, the Nicholls football team finally got one. The Colonels beat Houston Christian 19-17 on Saturday night, earning their first win of the season on the road in Southland Conference play. The win didn't come without drama. The Colonels led 13-0 in the...
THIBODAUX, LA
CHESTER DUFRENE

Chester “Brew” Joseph Dufrene, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
CUT OFF, LA
VALERINA LEBOUEF

Valerina “Yen” LeBouef, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, September 30th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be held in the parlor at 12:00 noon.
GALLIANO, LA
DOLCINA DUPRE

Dolcina R. Dupre, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with her loving family near her side. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 3:00pm. Dolcina is survived by...
CUT OFF, LA

