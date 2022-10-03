Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Huskers sweep Michigan State, improve to 13-1
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten. Bekka Allick had eight kills...
1011now.com
Huskers set for first true road game at Rutgers
A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near 16th and Rose Streets...
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: A Quick Fan Temp Check & The Nebraska Coach Search Takes a New Angle
As tempting as it is to do a little more, let’s just enjoy our first win in a year vs. a P5 opponent and get ready for some Friday night football as the Huskers attempt to net their first back-to-back Big 10 victories since Frost’s inaugural season of 2018 (Illinois and Michigan State). And boy, that “Uh oh, this lightning storm cancelling Akron might be a curse?” has aged pretty well, has it not?
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
1011now.com
Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again. Nebraska plays at Michigan...
1011now.com
Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten
Nebraska sophomore post Alexis Markowski claimed first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media when the league announced its preseason honors on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski returns in pursuit of a big sophomore season to help the Huskers contend for...
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials
Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
1011now.com
New adaptation of musical "Godspell" at Tada
Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Updated: 3 hours ago. Highlights of Thursday's high school football...
1011now.com
Popular city basketball courts get new look
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the capital city’s most popular places to play basketball has a whole new look and a lot of colors to go with it. Wednesday, the city unveiled a new mural on the South Antelope Park basketball courts. A project that’s been years in the making.
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
1011now.com
NReport: 1-on-1 interview with Casey Thompson
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 17 hours ago. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
kfornow.com
Tom Lorenz Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
1011now.com
Wahoo school dedicates FFA learning center to former student killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, is honoring a former student who tragically lost his life in 2021. Landen Montanio graduated from the school in 2020. During his time there, he developed a passion for welding thanks to the newly-developed FFA program, which included welding courses.
1011now.com
ScooterLNK resumes following successful pilot program
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping. LPD Chief: 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 20 hours ago.
1011now.com
Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood
Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights of Thursday's high school football...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
