PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Following a deadly crash on Sunday, rangers at the Buffalo National River headquarters say eight people have died in motorcycle crashes in 2022. The Arkansas State Police identified the latest victim of Sunday’s crash as Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma. The crash happened on Arkansas Highway 7 at Newton County Road 3050 in Jasper. Investigators say Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.

YUKON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO