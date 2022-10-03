Of the many factors that went into the Boston Red Sox’s disappointing 2022 campaign, Garrett Whitlock’s snake-bitten season seemed to rank high. Whitlock, coming off a superb rookie campaign in 2021 that saw him finish with a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings pitched, had a down year in 2022. The reason for his dip in production can be attributed to a couple of things. The 25-year-old’s role was never defined in 2022, seeing him make the change from starter to reliever on multiple occasions, eventually finishing with nine starts in 31 appearances. He was also tasked with working through an injury, something that caught up with him toward the end of the season, when Boston eventually shut him down for good on Sept. 20.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO