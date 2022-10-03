Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Tommy Pham Bluntly Assesses Play With Red Sox After Trade From Reds
When Tommy Pham was traded to the Red Sox ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, he was a seamless fit and helped keep Boston in games. But he’s regressed a bit in the final weeks of the 2022 season. “It’s been terrible,” Pham told The...
Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Grand Slam Seizes Win Vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox took their second consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Fenway Park during a near five-inning contest that was limited due to inclement weather conditions. The Red Sox improved to 77-84, while the Rays fell to 86-75. full box score here.
Chaim Bloom’s Xander Bogaerts Remarks Will Encourage Red Sox Fans
Now that Wednesday’s 2022 season finale is in the books, Red Sox players can enjoy some deserved downtime before they start preparing for the 2023 campaign. But for members of Boston’s front office, there’s no time to rest. The work for next season starts now. And as...
Alex Cora Reflects On How J.D. Martinez Changed Red Sox Culture
Game 162 held special meaning to those in Red Sox Nation. Not only did Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays mark the end to a disappointing campaign, but it marked what could be the end to some illustrious Red Sox careers. Off the field, Dennis Eckersley wrapped up a Hall of Fame career in the booth for NESN. On the field, J.D. Martinez put together a throwback performance by hitting two home runs before becoming a free agent for the first time since joining the Red Sox prior to the 2018 season.
Tom Brady Injury: Bucs QB Sheds Light On Shoulder Issue
Tom Brady had a rough Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback never really had a chance, as his team was beaten from pillar to post by the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.” Brady finished the night with his best numbers of the season thus far, but it was not reflective of how the game played out, as KC scored in the opening minutes and never looked back.
Xander Bogaerts Reflects On Red Sox Tenure Ahead Of Final 2022 Game
The end of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season comes with a certain level of uncertainty. One step from the finish line of a disappointing campaign, the possibility of Boston moving on from a few franchise cornerstones is getting very real. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts could all hit the open market this winter, and if they all leave, the Red Sox as fans have known them for the past half decade would be no more. On Tuesday night, after another spectacular moment in the Red Sox uniform, Bogaerts took some time to reflect on his decade-long tenure.
Alex Cora Addresses Eric Hosmer’s Uncertain Red Sox Future
The Red Sox have a lot of questions to answer this offseason including figuring out whether Eric Hosmer belongs in their future plans. Boston traded for the veteran first baseman ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline after Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero struggled mightily both offensively and defensively. Hosmer immediately provided a defensive upgrade at first base for the Red Sox, but he ended up getting hurt and was placed on the injured list.
Top Red Sox Pitching Prospect Thad Ward Shines In Fall League Debut
Thad Ward has been out of action for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Tommy John surgery, but he showed off an impressive fastball in his Arizona Fall League debut Tuesday. The No. 15 prospect of the Boston Red Sox started and pitched 4 2/3 innings for the...
We Learned Lots From Dennis Eckersley — And Not Just Baseball
We should all be as lucky as Dennis Eckersley. The Hall of Fame pitcher saw his 50-year baseball career come to an end Wednesday at Fenway Park, as he signed off for the final time as a NESN broadcaster. Eckersley, enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004, had carved out a wonderful post-playing run as a tell-it-like-it-is expert whose knowledge of baseball was surpassed only by his love for the sport.
MLB Postseason Preview: Six Bold Predictions For 2022 Playoffs
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season provided a never-ending list of milestones moments. Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit. Albert Pujols became the fourth member of the 700 home run club. Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League home run record with just one day remaining in the season. Baseball fans were spoiled throughout the 162 games, and if recent postseasons are any indication, the fun hasn’t stopped yet.
Six Biggest Villains To Root Against In MLB Playoffs
The Major League Baseball postseason is where players vault themselves into hero status by their respective fanbases. But not all players are meant to be heroes. Some are actually much better served as villains. With the stakes growing exponentially starting with the Wild Card round getting underway Friday, fans will...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: How Boston Will End 2022 Season
And just like that, the Red Sox have arrived at Game 162. Boston will end its 2022 season Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays as it tries to sweep the series. After Wednesday’s game ends, the Red Sox will head into the offseason while the Rays get set for their wild-card series.
Four Best Bets For 2022 Major League Baseball Playoffs
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs begin Friday with the Wild Card Series, and while the World Series seems certain, there is plenty of value to fade popular choices. Bookmakers have tabbed the Dodgers and the Houston Astros to matchup by November with Los Angeles hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. But the amount of talent in other clubs shows they have a chance to rival the favorites, which means there is value that can be found elsewhere.
Twins Troll Aaron Judge After Yankees Star Misses AL Triple Crown
Setting a new American League home run record wasn’t the only way Yankees star Aaron Judge had a chance to make history in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Judge did, indeed, surpass Roger Maris on the leaderboard for the most round-trippers in a single Junior Circuit season. Unfortunately for the New York slugger, he fell just short of winning the seventh AL triple crown in big league history. Judge led the AL in the regular season in home runs (62) and RBIs (131), but he fell five points shy of a co-lead for the battling title. The four-time All-Star sat out the Yankees’ matchup with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, which awarded the batting crown to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arráez (.316).
NESN’s Dennis Eckersley Gives Emotional, Tear-Filled Send-Off
The final game of the regular season for the Boston Red Sox proved to be a very emotional day for beloved NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer called his final Red Sox broadcast alongside Dave O’Brien on Wednesday as he is set to retire from the job he’s held since 2009 — Eckersley originally joined NESN in 2003 as a studio analyst.
Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Provides Update Following Surgery
Of the many factors that went into the Boston Red Sox’s disappointing 2022 campaign, Garrett Whitlock’s snake-bitten season seemed to rank high. Whitlock, coming off a superb rookie campaign in 2021 that saw him finish with a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings pitched, had a down year in 2022. The reason for his dip in production can be attributed to a couple of things. The 25-year-old’s role was never defined in 2022, seeing him make the change from starter to reliever on multiple occasions, eventually finishing with nine starts in 31 appearances. He was also tasked with working through an injury, something that caught up with him toward the end of the season, when Boston eventually shut him down for good on Sept. 20.
Rafael Devers Trade Not On Chaim Bloom’s Radar For Red Sox Offseason
The Red Sox enter the offseason with a lot of questions to answer, especially after a lackluster 2022 that saw Boston finish below .500 and in last place in the American League East. Among the storylines heading into the offseason are what will happen with Xander Bogaerts? How will the...
How Much Fan Was Offered For Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run Ball
A formal offer has been made for Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball. The New York Yankees star hit his 62nd homer of the season and broke the American League record for most dingers in a single season that was held by Roger Maris since 1961. Judge did not receive the ball in return, and the fan who caught the ball admitted he didn’t know what he would do with the baseball.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols Nearly Called It Quits Mid Season
One of the best moments of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was when St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700-home run club. But, according to the man himself, it almost never happened. The 2022 season has been a tale of two halves for Pujols. The 42-year-old...
