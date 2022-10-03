Likely voters say cost of living is most important issue ahead of Election Day, according to poll

Read full article on original website
Basement Joe
3d ago
Fun fact. If you had 1 million dollars in Venezuela 💰. It would be worth 2 dollars today!! Moral of the story?? Stop printing Monopoly 💰!! 1929 is going to be a walk in the park with depression coming.
Reply(3)
4
Related
Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
Eyewitness News
CT voters to decide on early in-person voting
(WFSB) - This year, Connecticut voters won’t just decide between who is on the ballot for different offices, they’ll also decide when we cast our ballots in future elections. It’s a short question you’ll see on your ballot come November: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended...
Eyewitness News
Taxes and government spending one of the most important issues for CT voters
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - We are on the road to Election Day. This week Eyewitness News is traveling to different towns to hear what issues are most important when you decide who gets your vote. Results of an exclusive poll by WFSB and our partners CT Insider reveal what’s...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A state panel tasked with revitalizing CT's poor urban centers is recommending financing for dozens of development projects in 12 communities.
Eyewitness News
Cyber threats monitored by state officials ahead of Election Day
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal officials warned that other countries have been working to sway the public opinion in the U.S. That means that on a state level, cyberattacks could be coming. “We do know our systems were probed by the Gru which is a Russian intelligence back in 2016....
State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration
State employee unions announced they will go to arbitration over $35 million in bonus pay set aside for frontline state workers. The post State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2023
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is an educator from Bristol. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as the recipient on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker delivered the news to Kielma...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
New report reveals where people in Connecticut prisons come from
A new report reveals where people in Connecticut's prisons come from.
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
States most impacted by natural disasters: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A list ranked the states that were the most and least impacted by natural disasters. The personal finance website WalletHub.com unveiled the list on Thursday following reports that Hurricane Ian was estimated to have caused as much as $57 billion in damage. Connecticut was the 34th...
Eyewitness News
New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut’s favorite Halloween candy is...
(WFSB) - Halloween is expected to be back in full force this year, at least according to CandyStore.com. To celebrate, the website listed each state’s favorite candy. It put Almond Joy as Connecticut’s favorite. The runner up was Milky Way. M&Ms were third. Did the site get it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bears entering homes in CT reaches new record
CT set a new record for bears entering homes. Yale New Haven Health acquiring Connecticut health systems. CT voters talk about morals and ethics ahead of Election Day. Voters prioritize a candidate's ethics, according to poll.
NHPR
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
thecollegevoice.org
New London: From Ex-Whaling Hub to Green Energy Capital
For several decades of the 19th-century, New London, Connecticut was one of the busiest whaling ports in the world. In 1876, the Central Vermont Railroad Pier in New London became the first and only 19th-century pier in the state of Connecticut. It brought a boom of trade to the successful seaport city as an interchange point for freight ships and the Central Vermont Railroad network. Whaling fueled the city’s capital and infrastructure, but with the development of alternatives to whale oil, sharp decline of whale populations, and eventual bans on whaling, the city’s economic and industrial success became mostly a thing of the past.
Comments / 7