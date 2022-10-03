When South Korean tech giant Naver confirmed earlier this week that it would purchase Poshmark Inc. POSH at $17.90 per share, many observers said the offer was fair. Was it? After all, Poshmark — an Instagram-like site specializing in apparel resale — went public in 2021 at $42 a share. On Thursday, it closed at $17.80.

MARKETS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO