Mackinac Center to challenge MI constitutional amendment that bans public funding for non-public schools

Tammy Ishmael-Reeves Morris
3d ago
It's no right to take money from Public schools to support private ones. The tuitions they charge should pay their needs, otherwise make them public to qualify
Chris
2d ago
I did not know the Michigan Constitution had this in it. I am surprised and glad. public schools are intended to be the best equalizer for all to build the American dream for themselves. we need to improve public schools, sot replace them
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
michiganradio.org
ACLU settles racial profiling lawsuit with Michigan state police
The ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan State Police have reached agreement in a lawsuit over alleged racial profiling. The deal lets the ACLU work with a third-party firm hired by MSP to look at why troopers stop drivers of color at disproportionately high rates. ACLU attorney Mark Fancher says...
‘Back to basics:’ Tudor Dixon’s strategy for Michigan’s schools, police and government
May 23, 2022 was a pivotal day for Tudor Dixon. In the middle of a crowded, 10-person Republican gubernatorial primary, some of Michigan’s most influential conservatives, Grand Rapids’ billionaire DeVos family, publicly endorsed her. Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Bureau of Elections released a bombshell report finding five of her opponents didn’t collect enough legitimate signatures to appear on the ballot, including the two of the then-frontrunners.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan school districts face lawsuits alleging retaliation, lack of due process
Several Michigan school districts have been sued by parents in recent years, on topics as varied as COVID-19 shutdowns, masking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents and others say they have voiced concerns at school board meetings, only to be met with retaliation by school officials. “Throughout the...
Maurice Imhoff drops out of the race for Michigan House District 46
Maurice Imhoff dropped out of the race to represent Michigan House District 46 Wednesday after allegations of past threats to schools and an alleged assault of a police officer.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
michiganradio.org
Strategic Fund Board OKs incentives for major projects
A trio of economic development projects are set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved funding for two battery plants and a wastewater pipeline Wednesday morning. The money for the projects will come from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR), created last year.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Yes, It’s Against The Rules For Churches To Have Political Signs in Michigan
We are just a month away from election day in Michigan, and things are getting heated. There are several "big things" that could be sending Michiganders to the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. From the governor's race, to local needs, and a proposition on women's rights: everyone has an opinion on what you should be doing when you get to the ballot box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals
DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal
A state fund meant to attract large-scale economic investment is set to receive a boost. That's after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a billion-dollar spending bill into law Tuesday. The new law sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars for possible business incentives and preparing sites for new projects. “The...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
WILX-TV
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
bridgemi.com
Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket
LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
Michigan Board of Education members get quizzed on policies
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Universal school lunch programs and raising taxes for K-12 schools were two of the items on the debate docket as the four majority party Board of Education candidates were quizzed recently. If somebody offered you $1,000 as a voter, could you name the four majority party candidates running for Michigan’s […]
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
michiganradio.org
Prosecutor pledges to continue the fight in Flint water crisis criminal probe
A leader of the Flint water crisis prosecution team Wednesday defended their work, a day after a judge tossed out charges against seven defendants in the case. Along with Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hamoud, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has helped lead the state investigation into the Flint water crisis.
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer issues insulin-related directive
A handful of state departments have to figure out ways to lower the cost of insulin in Michigan by mid-December. That’s under a directive issued by the governor Monday. The Department of Insurance and Financial Services is among the affected agencies. Director Anita Fox said there will be a collaborative effort to write reports.
