Edmond, OK

KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
KOCO

Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian

EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OU fans driving down to Dallas excited for Red River Showdown

DALLAS — The Red River Showdown kicks off Saturday morning, meaning the migration south from Norman is on. All kinds of OU fans have been at the State Fair of Texas and along the road between Norman and Dallas. "When it comes to OU and Texas, where I'm from,...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0

DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked. Bijan Robinson ran...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sooners look to get back to winning ways against Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners look to get back to their winning ways after dropping their first two Big 12 games of the season. Standing in their way, however, is longtime rival Texas. Both teams enter the annual Red River Showdown with 3-2 records. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on KOCO 5.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated

The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
STILLWATER, OK

