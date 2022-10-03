Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma City police officers saving stabbing victim's life
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released bodycam video shows how Oklahoma City police officers saved a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times. In late September, police found a stabbing victim outside an OnCue near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Expressway. The video shows officers fighting to save the man's life.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
OKC Fire Department official explains what you can, cannot do under a burn ban
As cooler weather has moved into Oklahoma, people may feel like sitting by the fire this weekend and enjoying the fall temperatures. But a burn ban is in effect for all of Oklahoma County this weekend, and that could impact outdoor plans. KOCO 5's Jason Burger spoke with Oklahoma City...
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
KOCO
Mustang woman describes dog's close encounter with diseased raccoon
MUSTANG, Okla. — Pet owners are urged to make sure their animals are up to date on their shots as experts say homeowners can expect more dangerous wildlife encounters in their yards. The warning comes as a Mustang woman had to get her dog checked out after an encounter...
KOCO
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
KOCO
Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma
Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
KOCO
OU fans driving down to Dallas excited for Red River Showdown
DALLAS — The Red River Showdown kicks off Saturday morning, meaning the migration south from Norman is on. All kinds of OU fans have been at the State Fair of Texas and along the road between Norman and Dallas. "When it comes to OU and Texas, where I'm from,...
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0
DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked. Bijan Robinson ran...
KOCO
Sooners look to get back to winning ways against Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners look to get back to their winning ways after dropping their first two Big 12 games of the season. Standing in their way, however, is longtime rival Texas. Both teams enter the annual Red River Showdown with 3-2 records. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on KOCO 5.
KOCO
Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
KOCO
Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated
The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
Comments / 0