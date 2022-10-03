Read full article on original website
Related
Search for suspect underway after UT staff member groped on The Drag, police say
Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.
Police release video after southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify victim
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing 2 people in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for killing two people in a crash in Leander, police said. Leander police said on Sept. 30, around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
CBS Austin
APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin
Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Austin Police issue public safety alert after string of robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued a ‘public safety alert’ after they say investigators linked a suspect too as many as nine robberies in the North Austin area. The robberies stretch from Research Boulevard and Northgate boulevard—down West Rundberg Lane and over to North Plaza Drive.
CBS Austin
Garage fire damages house in North Austin
A home in North Austin was damaged Thursday morning in a garage fire. It happened at around 9 a.m. in the 12000 block of Bluestone Circle, in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Lamar and Parmer Lane. The Austin Fire Department says no one was hurt and the blaze...
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
APD: Woman held pregnant woman, 2 children against their will, demanded money
Multiple arrest warrants were issued in Austin for a woman in connection to an aggravated kidnapping and robbery where a pregnant woman and two children were held against their will in mid-September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on IH 35 Service Road near 41st Street, according to ATCEMS.
CBS Austin
Lakeway PD seeking public's help identifying suspect involved in road rage incident
Police in Lakeway are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident. It happened Monday, Oct. 3, at around 4:30 p.m. The Lakeway Police Department says it all started on Lakeway Drive but the assault occurred at Zephyr Drive...
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
CBS Austin
APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member
Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
APD identifies man killed in I-35 motorcycle crash in north Austin
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in north Austin on Sept. 28.
Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire caused by discarded kegs exploding at camp in North Austin woods
AUSTIN, Texas — A trash fire broke out at a camp in the woods in North Austin Wednesday morning after several discarded kegs exploded. The Austin Fire Department initially reported the incident as a dumpster fire at the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane, along the Capital Metro track, around 4:59 a.m.
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
Comments / 0