ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for killing 2 people in Leander crash

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for killing two people in a crash in Leander, police said. Leander police said on Sept. 30, around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin

Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Violent Crime
CBS Austin

Garage fire damages house in North Austin

A home in North Austin was damaged Thursday morning in a garage fire. It happened at around 9 a.m. in the 12000 block of Bluestone Circle, in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Lamar and Parmer Lane. The Austin Fire Department says no one was hurt and the blaze...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
LOCKHART, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member

Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy