nbc15.com

Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
nbc15.com

Green Alert canceled for missing Monona veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona man. MPD issued the alert shortly before 10:30 a.m. indicating the veteran had not been heard from since 11 a.m. the night before when he called someone. When officers when...
MONONA, WI
wtmj.com

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Maple Tree Supper Club fire

Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A jury has been selected in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. According to reporting from WTMJ-TV, 10 men and six women were selected as jurors. All of the jurors are white. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.

