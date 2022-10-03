Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim attempted to chase suspect who allegedly stole his personal items
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man attempting to chase down a suspect who had stolen his personal items stopped after the suspect indicated he had a weapon, the Madison Police Department says Thursday. The victim was working nearby Tuesday morning and told police that he went back to his vehicle...
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
UPDATE: Missing Monona veteran located safely
It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to be operating a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD. Any information should be directed to Madison Police at 608-466-4730.
nbc15.com
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody Wednesday after a man allegedly forced a group of high school students out of a vehicle while holding a “torch like device,” police stated. High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at...
nbc15.com
Green Alert canceled for missing Monona veteran
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona man. MPD issued the alert shortly before 10:30 a.m. indicating the veteran had not been heard from since 11 a.m. the night before when he called someone. When officers when...
wtmj.com
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed...
Madison police investigating after west side home burglarized
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone broke into a home and stole items on the city’s west side. Police were called to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail Friday at around 1 p.m. after a woman returned home to find a screen window missing. Several items were reported stolen.
nbc15.com
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
nbc15.com
Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A jury has been selected in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. According to reporting from WTMJ-TV, 10 men and six women were selected as jurors. All of the jurors are white. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire Department crews responded to the crash and minor injuries were reported...
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
nbc15.com
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
