californiaglobe.com
What Is a ‘Saving Clause’ in California Legislation?
On a few occasions each Session, a bill will contain a “saving clause,” which is sometimes referred to as “grandfathering.” While some states refer to it as a “savings” (plural) clause, the generally-accepted term is “saving” (singular). Saving clauses are a type...
californiaglobe.com
What Is a Code Maintenance Bill?
Several times per year, the Office of Legislative Counsel drafts a “code maintenance bill.” What is that and what is its purpose?. A floor analysis described this type of bill as follows:. This bill is the annual maintenance of the codes bill. A condition for inclusion in the...
Your guide to Proposition 31 on the 2022 California midterm ballot
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know about Proposition 31.
Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Record gas prices, electricity woes show California's worsening energy vulnerabilities
California gas prices hit highs as refinery issues affect supplies. The volatility highlights vulnerabilities of the state's transitioning energy market.
Proposition 28: Giving every public school in California arts and music programs
Apart from science, history and math, music and the arts have been proven to help students. That's what proponents of Proposition 28 hope voters understand.
California's New Pay Law Says Employers Can't Ask About Your Prior Pay
California just signed a wide-ranging law that will affect many if not much of the state's employer base. Several interesting aspects of bill SB-1162, which was signed by Governor Gavin Newson on Friday, Sept. 30, have now come to light.
californiaglobe.com
Are Government Pensions Funds in Crisis Again?
If ever there were a case of Chicken Little, it’s the endless squawking over the imminent implosion of public employee pension funds. In California, ever since pension benefits were enhanced, retroactively, starting in 1999, critics have been claiming a pension apocalypse was imminent. But no matter what happens, pension funds muddle through.
A critical new California law didn’t get enough attention for protecting our digital data
Assembly Bill 1242 protects online data from law enforcement, even across state lines. It was signed last week by Gov. Newsom, writes Robin Epley. | Opinion
New law fights human trafficking at California hotels and motels
A new bill aimed at fighting human trafficking has been signed into law in California. The new law means hefty fines for hotel owners who suspect human trafficking is happening but don’t report it.
CBS News
Gov. Newsom to debate State Sen. Brian Dahle in gubernatorial race
Governor Gavin Newsom and state senator Brian Dahle will face off in the race for governor. The pair are set to debate at a San Francisco radio station Sunday, October 23.
California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater
As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
NBC Los Angeles
The 10 States Where Home Insurance Rates Are Rising the Fastest—and None Are New York Or California
Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster. Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to...
Analysis: California roads are worst in the country
Out of all 50 states, California ranked in dead last – and anyone who has hit a pothole on Highway 101 or bumped along the right lane of I-5 understands why.
californiaglobe.com
Rep. Young Kim Receives Prominent Endorsements One Month Before Election Day
Support for incumbent Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) continued to solidify on Wednesday in the Orange County-centric 40th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger and Medical Board of California Board member Asif Mahmood following a series of prominent endorsements. Earlier this year, for Congresswoman Kim, winning another term in office was...
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
Column: Newsom wants to tax oil companies for soaring gas prices. It'll be a bumpy road for motorists no matter what
As California prices surged in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed that he wanted to retaliate against oil moguls by imposing a windfall profits tax and returning the money to drivers.
Expert says California Inflation Relief program will make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
