California State

californiaglobe.com

What Is a ‘Saving Clause’ in California Legislation?

On a few occasions each Session, a bill will contain a “saving clause,” which is sometimes referred to as “grandfathering.” While some states refer to it as a “savings” (plural) clause, the generally-accepted term is “saving” (singular). Saving clauses are a type...
californiaglobe.com

What Is a Code Maintenance Bill?

Several times per year, the Office of Legislative Counsel drafts a “code maintenance bill.” What is that and what is its purpose?. A floor analysis described this type of bill as follows:. This bill is the annual maintenance of the codes bill. A condition for inclusion in the...
Reason.com

Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
californiaglobe.com

Are Government Pensions Funds in Crisis Again?

If ever there were a case of Chicken Little, it’s the endless squawking over the imminent implosion of public employee pension funds. In California, ever since pension benefits were enhanced, retroactively, starting in 1999, critics have been claiming a pension apocalypse was imminent. But no matter what happens, pension funds muddle through.
Kansas Reflector

With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Quinn is an engineer in northeast Kansas. This week, I attended a forum in Topeka for candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee […] The post With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KTLA

California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater

As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
californiaglobe.com

Rep. Young Kim Receives Prominent Endorsements One Month Before Election Day

Support for incumbent Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) continued to solidify on Wednesday in the Orange County-centric 40th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger and Medical Board of California Board member Asif Mahmood following a series of prominent endorsements. Earlier this year, for Congresswoman Kim, winning another term in office was...
