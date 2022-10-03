ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured. At around 8:50 this morning, police and fire medics were called to the 2400 block of East South Boulevard. That is between Woodley Road and McGehee Road. That’s where police found the woman with a gunshot wound, which is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
AUBURN, AL
selmasun.com

Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat

A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderly

A man from Montgomery has turned himself in for allegedly exploiting an elderly person for their money. According to Alabama News Network, Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, faces felony charges that could land him between as much as twenty years in prison for each charge. He could also be fined $30,000...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair. Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair. Officials traced the social...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation

An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
CBS 42

Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 13, about six miles east of Shorter - soon after Marshall, 69, finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes Co. Road Crews Return to Work

Lowndes County road crews are back on the job — following a strike for better wages. Workers came back last week — after a two and a half week strike. They decided to return to work — even though the county commission passed a budget — that did not include the raise they were demanding.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

