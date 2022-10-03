ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney visits Syracuse University campus

By Reegan Domagala
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Liz Cheney has been front and center at the January 6th hearings as the committee’s vice chair.

And on Monday, October 3, she made a stop at Syracuse University.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney to hold event at Syracuse University, October 3

Her conversation with students, faculty, and staff was organized by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

The discussion focused on a number of topics including not just the January 6th attack but also gay marriage, the state of the GOP, and disinformation.

“We know that the Chinese and the Russians would love nothing more and in fact are encouraging us,” Liz Cheney says. “To be engaged in this battle with each other and I think it’s, it’s, it’s incumbent on us both in terms of who we vote for and support in terms of the. You know, social media companies in which we’re, you know, on those platforms incumbent upon all of us to have a commitment to the truth, to finding out the truth. And that can be harder and harder these days.”

Cheney also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

