If you’ve ever noticed a brown tint to the water from your faucet, particularly during some of the hotter summer days, it’s not mud you’re seeing, its rust. On Thursday, Rome’s water and sewer committee got an update on pipe tuberculation, which causes rust in cast iron and galvanized pipes that are decades old. Water and sewer department director Mike Hackett told the committee there were a few complaints back...

ROME, GA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO