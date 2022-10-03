ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
West Virginia State
Washington State
WBOY 12 News

Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
wfxrtv.com

What is the most popular Halloween costume in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is only weeks away and people around the country are planning their costumes. According to a study by All Home Connections, some Americans are taking to Google to find that perfect costume. The study found that in the Mountain State, most residents searching for zombie costumes.
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
Centre Daily

Fish and Wildlife shoots wrong wolf, more attacks confirmed

Wolves from two packs in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the Smackout pack after a botched attempt last month. Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
WTOV 9

Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
WVNT-TV

West Virginia gas prices tick up, following national trend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The average gas price in West Virginia has ticked back up, following the national trend. On Tuesday, West Virginia’s average gas price according to AAA was at $3.446 per gallon, up a fraction of a cent from Monday’s average of $3.440. The national average started ticking back up two weeks ago, but West Virginia’s average continued to trend downward during that time, until now.
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 2, 1923: Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams was born in Fairmont. During World War II, Williams neutralized seven concrete pillboxes at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
wfxrtv.com

If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC

