kvrr.com
White Earth man sentenced to 10 Years for assaulting child
WHITE EARTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A White Earth, Minnesota man will spend 10 years in prison for assaulting a child on the White Earth Indian Reservation. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 30-year-old Edward Duane Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child...
valleynewslive.com
Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Moorhead man now facing charges after Downtown Fargo shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is now facing charges in connection with a downtown Fargo shooting. 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson has been officially charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and terrorizing. He is accused of shooting another man in the chest last Friday night while he and others were playing video games in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for man who fled twice, hit patrol car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking for a man after he crashed into a patrol car and led police on two chases over the course of two day. The Fargo Police department says they made contact with a vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on Monday at Loaf N’ Jug gas station in the 1200 block of North University Drive. The vehicle was identified as one that had fled State Patrol the night prior during downtown patrols.
kvrr.com
kfgo.com
Man arrested for stealing American flags from courthouse in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After...
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
valleynewslive.com
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993. For morning...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo. New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area. There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year. Aggravated assaults are also up...
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
froggyweb.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck at Fargo intersection
FARGO (KFGO) – A person was seriously injured when their motorcycle and a dump truck collided at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street in Fargo Wednesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police say the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The truck...
