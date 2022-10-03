ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

October Programs at the Garwood Public Library

Pick up a Wooden Pumpkin from the library while they last. Use your imagination to decorate it for Halloween. Don’t forget to put your name on the back. Return it to the Library for display through October 21, then take it home for Halloween. Each participant will receive a goody bag when they return a decorated pumpkin. For kids in Kindergarten through 8th Grade.
GARWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Clark Reservoir Cleanup – Oct. 16

Help improve the environmental condition of the Clark Reservoir by joining the Clark Environmental Commission for the Clark Reservoir Cleanup on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, October 16, 2022. Meet at the Town Hall Driveway. Coffee and breakfast will be had at the start of the day and pizza at the finish.
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

October Programs for Adults at the Scotch Plains Public Library

All you need are a chair and sneakers to experience this gentle but effective approach to moving confidently throughout the lifespan. This is a virtual class, registration is required. Hypertension Clinic. Friday, October 7, 10 a.m. to Noon. inside the Library with a public health nurse from Union County. Who...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney Featured at Fanwood Performance Series

Singer-songwriters Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney will take the stage on Saturday night, October 8, for the latest show in the Fanwood Performance Series. Based in Nashville, with roots in Pennsylvania and Illinois, Kate Klim specializes in “sad songs sprinkled with hope.” The show will include selections from her new album, “Something Green.”
FANWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Livingston, NJ
Society
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
City
Livingston, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor

She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Renna Media

Summit to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

From Sunday, October 9, to Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Summit Fire Department will join firefighters across the nation in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. With today’s home fires burning faster than ever, the National Fire Prevention Association is focusing on home escape planning and practice with its topic for this year, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Sumi-e Group Art on Display at the Library

The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library present the artwork of the Sumi-e Group of New Jersey in the library’s gallery spaces, from October 3 through November 30, 2022. The Sumi-e Group of New Jersey has been in existence for over two decades and consists of practitioners, lovers...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philomena
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Rotary Bicycle and Sewing Machine Collection – Oct. 8

The Westfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a collection of bicycles and sewing machines for donation to Pedals4Progress (P4P). Get ready to bring your old but usable bicycles and sewing machines to the collection on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Westfield Board of Education Building, 302 Elm Street Westfield, NJ. A $20 suggested, $10 minimum donation with each bike or sewing machine is requested for shipping. All material and monetary donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be provided on site.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Watchung Farmers Market continues Thru October

The Watchung Farmers Market is held every Tuesday thru October, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the upper lot of the Municipal Court/Police complex on Somerset Street. Bags for the food pantry are being collected. With the ban on single use bags in NJ, stores and online retailers are now providing inexpensive reusable bags for their delivery services. Rather than let these bags go to waste, please donate them for use at a local food pantry. Clean, reusable shopping bags can be dropped off at the weekly Farmers Market.
WATCHUNG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Benefit Concert#Affordable Housing
roi-nj.com

Nonprofit Profile: Newark Opportunity Youth Network, helping young people find success in their community

Serving: Opportunity youth — young people ages 16-24 who are not in school and not working. Key members of leadership: Founder and CEO Robert Clark; Chief Program Officer Jasmine Joseph-Forman; chief of staff Daniel Croson; Managing Director of Curriculum and Instruction Shabani Stewart; Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper Newark Mark Comesanas.
NEWARK, NJ
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS New York

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?

Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy