FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Renna Media
October Programs at the Garwood Public Library
Pick up a Wooden Pumpkin from the library while they last. Use your imagination to decorate it for Halloween. Don’t forget to put your name on the back. Return it to the Library for display through October 21, then take it home for Halloween. Each participant will receive a goody bag when they return a decorated pumpkin. For kids in Kindergarten through 8th Grade.
Renna Media
Clark Reservoir Cleanup – Oct. 16
Help improve the environmental condition of the Clark Reservoir by joining the Clark Environmental Commission for the Clark Reservoir Cleanup on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, October 16, 2022. Meet at the Town Hall Driveway. Coffee and breakfast will be had at the start of the day and pizza at the finish.
Renna Media
October Programs for Adults at the Scotch Plains Public Library
All you need are a chair and sneakers to experience this gentle but effective approach to moving confidently throughout the lifespan. This is a virtual class, registration is required. Hypertension Clinic. Friday, October 7, 10 a.m. to Noon. inside the Library with a public health nurse from Union County. Who...
Renna Media
Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney Featured at Fanwood Performance Series
Singer-songwriters Kate Klim and Andrew Delaney will take the stage on Saturday night, October 8, for the latest show in the Fanwood Performance Series. Based in Nashville, with roots in Pennsylvania and Illinois, Kate Klim specializes in “sad songs sprinkled with hope.” The show will include selections from her new album, “Something Green.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor
She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
Renna Media
Summit to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
From Sunday, October 9, to Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Summit Fire Department will join firefighters across the nation in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. With today’s home fires burning faster than ever, the National Fire Prevention Association is focusing on home escape planning and practice with its topic for this year, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Renna Media
Sumi-e Group Art on Display at the Library
The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library present the artwork of the Sumi-e Group of New Jersey in the library’s gallery spaces, from October 3 through November 30, 2022. The Sumi-e Group of New Jersey has been in existence for over two decades and consists of practitioners, lovers...
Renna Media
Lincoln Teachers are Happy to be Back to School
Elementary teachers at Lincoln School in Garwood took a time out to pose for a photo on the first day of school.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Bicycle and Sewing Machine Collection – Oct. 8
The Westfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a collection of bicycles and sewing machines for donation to Pedals4Progress (P4P). Get ready to bring your old but usable bicycles and sewing machines to the collection on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Westfield Board of Education Building, 302 Elm Street Westfield, NJ. A $20 suggested, $10 minimum donation with each bike or sewing machine is requested for shipping. All material and monetary donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be provided on site.
Renna Media
Watchung Farmers Market continues Thru October
The Watchung Farmers Market is held every Tuesday thru October, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the upper lot of the Municipal Court/Police complex on Somerset Street. Bags for the food pantry are being collected. With the ban on single use bags in NJ, stores and online retailers are now providing inexpensive reusable bags for their delivery services. Rather than let these bags go to waste, please donate them for use at a local food pantry. Clean, reusable shopping bags can be dropped off at the weekly Farmers Market.
roi-nj.com
Nonprofit Profile: Newark Opportunity Youth Network, helping young people find success in their community
Serving: Opportunity youth — young people ages 16-24 who are not in school and not working. Key members of leadership: Founder and CEO Robert Clark; Chief Program Officer Jasmine Joseph-Forman; chief of staff Daniel Croson; Managing Director of Curriculum and Instruction Shabani Stewart; Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper Newark Mark Comesanas.
theobserver.com
HCCC program allows inmates in Hudson County Jail to get college degrees
Joseph Wise is a 48-year-old, lifelong Jersey City resident who is now in his third semester of studies at Hudson County Community College. But his road to a college degree, you might say, is far from typical. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s true — though it is.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Donations Pour In For Family Of Beloved North Jersey Man Killed In 'Horrific Accident' At 30
Thousands have poured in for the heartbroken family of a 30-year-old North Jersey man who died following a “horrific accident.”. Born in Paterson, Jakeem Ortiz died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, three days after he was left with a traumatic brain injury due to a “horrific accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
jcitytimes.com
How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?
Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
