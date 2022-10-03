Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPBF News 25
Prosecutors rest case in sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter, closing arguments to begin Tuesday
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The state rested its case Thursday in rebutting the defense’s case for Nikolas Cruz,who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Closing arguments will begin Tuesday, followed by deliberations on Wednesday. Jurors are...
WPBF News 25
Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian confirmed, Florida District Medical Examiners report
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person in Martin County died in relation toHurricane Ian, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report. This means that the Florida Medical Examiners Commission examined and confirmed that the death of the person is storm-related. The identity of the person and the manner...
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
WPBF News 25
Mysterious fiber could be key evidence in upcoming Killer Clown murder trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two weeks before the beginning of the so-called Killer Clown murder trial, Sheila Keen —Warren's defense is arguing that one of the only pieces of physical evidence against her — could be contaminated. Prosecutors say they have “motive” for murder – that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Lawmakers hopeful Palm Beach County will get individual FEMA assistance following tornadoes
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders are hopeful that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be granting individual assistance to the dozens of county residents without a place to live due to thetornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. District 5 County Commissioner Maria Sachs and U.S. Rep....
WPBF News 25
Guns, Scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at Public Storage in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
WPBF News 25
Local animal hospital gathering donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
WPBF News 25
Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
WPBF News 25
Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course
PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
