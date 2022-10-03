ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

WPBF News 25

Local animal hospital gathering donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach is jumping in to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Florida. "We actually had a previous employee reach out to us from California saying that her brother was looking for supplies in the Matlacha Isles to bring to Pine Island," Kami Kreaps, hospital liaison, told WPBF 25 News. "And we were able to help them because we’re closer to Florida and there was no way to deliver items."
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course

PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
PALM BEACH, FL

