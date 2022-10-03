Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart
The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Adds a Turbo, Drops the V6
Toyota replaces the outgoing V6 with a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This new engine makes 30 fewer horsepower than the outgoing V6 but makes 47 lb-ft more torque. Toyota says you can expect to see the 2023 Highlander at dealers later this...
Daihatsu Tanto Fun Cross Debuts As Funky Kei Car With Tiny Turbo Engine
The fourth generation Daihatsu Tanto has been on sale in Japan since 2019 and it is among the brand’s best-selling models. The automaker now expands the kei car’s lineup with the addition of a new special version with adventure styling. It joins the standard Tanto, the Tanto Custom X, and the Tanto Custom RS with the same mechanicals but different options and a design.
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Alpine A110 R Teased With 0 To 62 MPH Acceleration In 3.9 Seconds
France's answer to the Porsche Cayman is about to spawn its most hardcore derivative to date as Alpine is a day away from unveiling the A110 R. It will retain the turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine of the S version, a four-pot mill inherited from the Renault Megane RS hot hatchback. A previous teaser revealed the output won't change as the mid-engined coupe will pack the same 300 hp and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm).
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
2023 BMW M2 And XM To Make US Public Debut On October 15
We are days away from the world premiere of BMW's hotly anticipated M2 as the wraps will come off Tuesday, October 11. The digital premiere will be followed by a public debut the very next weekend in South Carolina at the BMW Performance Center. The compact sports coupe will be joined by the locally built XM, Bavaria's first dedicated M car since the M1 of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The two models are at opposite poles in the vast M lineup.
Can Less Powerful Porsche 911 GT3 Beat BMW M4 CSL In A Drag Race?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a powerful, lightweight version of the coupe, but it does pale in comparison to what the BMW M4 CSL can deliver. In a straight-line contest, can the track-oriented 911 GT3 hold a candle against a CSL Bimmer?. Carwow orchestrates a drag race between the two...
Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
2023 Alpine A110 R Debuts As Hardcore Version With Carbon Fiber Wheels
Demonstrating you can extract more performance from a sports car in other ways than just adding power, Alpine is unveiling the A110 R. It's based on the updated S model introduced for the 2022 model year but with various improvements focusing outside of the powertrain. By making generous use of carbon fiber, Renault's sporty brand has managed to shave off 34 kilograms (75 pounds). It takes weight down to a remarkably low 1,082 kg (2,385 lbs).
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Audi RS3 Drag Race Pits Latest Mk3 Model Against Its Predecessors
The Audi RS3 is in its third generation, gaining more power and technology over the years. A new Carwow video pits the three generations against each other in a series of drag races, highlighting how the RS3's performance has changed. A turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine powers all three versions. However,...
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
