Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Huskers sweep Michigan State, improve to 13-1
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten. Bekka Allick had eight kills...
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: A Quick Fan Temp Check & The Nebraska Coach Search Takes a New Angle
As tempting as it is to do a little more, let’s just enjoy our first win in a year vs. a P5 opponent and get ready for some Friday night football as the Huskers attempt to net their first back-to-back Big 10 victories since Frost’s inaugural season of 2018 (Illinois and Michigan State). And boy, that “Uh oh, this lightning storm cancelling Akron might be a curse?” has aged pretty well, has it not?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials
Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
RELATED PEOPLE
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 4th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island volleyball sweeps Bellevue East in Pink Out
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior volleyball hosted Bellevue East Thursday in what the program labeled a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Islanders won in a sweep, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
kfornow.com
Tom Lorenz Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Comments / 0