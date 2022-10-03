Read full article on original website
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Corrigan man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Corrigan man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. 29-year-old Gino Morales was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities. On Thursday around 7:05 p.m., PCSO received a 911 call […]
East Texas News
Kennard man sentenced in car crash death
GROVETON — Blake Partain, arrested in March 2021 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The 31-year-old and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and as a condition of his plea, Partain waived the...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after truck hits motorcyclist head-on
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested after police say he was driving intoxicated when his truck hit a motorcyclist head-on, killing him. According to the Lufkin Police Dept., around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the a crash on Old Union Rd., near the Great Oaks apartment complex.
Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh […]
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
VIDEO: Lufkin man arrested after pursuit ends in crash, top speeds of 100 mph
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit with top speeds of 100 mph ended in an accident, according to police. Officials said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue when he refused to pull […]
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
East Texas man sentenced for smuggling 98 non-U.S. citizens in sealed trailer
PALESTINE, Texas — A 46-year-old resident of Montalba has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to transport non-U.S. citizens, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Othell Corneilous Brown pleaded guilty June 28. Today, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña ordered Brown to serve 41 months in...
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now's Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas' land commissioner. The two talk about Texas' border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
One killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine. DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
