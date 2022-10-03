ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennard, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Corrigan man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Corrigan man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. 29-year-old Gino Morales was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities. On Thursday around 7:05 p.m., PCSO received a 911 call […]
CORRIGAN, TX
East Texas News

Kennard man sentenced in car crash death

GROVETON — Blake Partain, arrested in March 2021 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The 31-year-old and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and as a condition of his plea, Partain waived the...
KENNARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in relation to the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. Police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5

Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

One killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine. DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX

