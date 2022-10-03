ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
The Independent

Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
MLive

Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district

ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
WTNH

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut on Wednesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut this week. The White House confirmed that Harris will travel Wednesday to New Britain to visit Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). She will be a part of a roundtable discussion on protecting women’s reproductive rights that will take place in Davidson Hall. U.S. […]
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden warns of nuclear ‘Armageddon’

BREAKING — The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to “human rights advocate ALES BIALIATSKI from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties,” three entities the Committee said were “outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence” in neighboring Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Official announcement.
The Independent

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
