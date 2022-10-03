Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Related
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border.
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
Morse Concedes to Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate Race, Realizing GOP Fears
Chuck Morse, the president of the New Hampshire state Senate and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, with supporters at an election night watch party in Salem, N.H. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Jodi Hilton/The New York Times)
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut on Wednesday
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut this week. The White House confirmed that Harris will travel Wednesday to New Britain to visit Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). She will be a part of a roundtable discussion on protecting women’s reproductive rights that will take place in Davidson Hall. U.S. […]
U.S. Senate race: Republican, minor party candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Wyden
Four candidates will be on the November ballots that will decide the 2022 race to represent Oregon in the U.S. Senate. The contest pits incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, against Republican Jo Rae Perkins and candidates from two minor parties: Chris Henry running for the Oregon Progressive Party and Dan Pulju running for the Pacific Green Party.
Read: Markey, Mass. reps want Buttigieg to investigate DeSantis for breaking DOT rules
The lawmakers said they have "deep concerns" about the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard under "reportedly false pretenses." Several Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s transport of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. In a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The Hudson Valley is back.' President Biden speaks to News 12, offers message to the Hudson Valley
As the president was leaving the facility, Rosenblum asked Biden what his message was to the Hudson Valley.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden warns of nuclear ‘Armageddon’
BREAKING — The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to “human rights advocate ALES BIALIATSKI from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties,” three entities the Committee said were “outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence” in neighboring Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Official announcement.
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
Kamala Harris visits CT ahead of key race in 5th District
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to discuss abortion rights highlights the significance of Rep. Jahana Hayes' race against George Logan.
Comments / 5