How to get tickets to sold-out Guardians playoff game 2, Cleveland gets US premiere of Disney show, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out how to get tickets to Saturday’s sold-out Guardians playoff game, where to see the best Halloween displays in...
WKYC
Warmer temperatures continue: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for October 6, 2022
High temperatures will be in the 70s once again. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
cleveland19.com
Warming for now across Northeast Ohio; temperatures change sharply Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pleasant day out there today. High temperatures around 70 degrees. It’ll be warmer tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the 70s for most of us. The next big thing will be a strong cold front that tracks through the area Thursday night. A blast of...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
WKYC
More sunshine expected: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for October 4, 2022
More sunshine is on the way. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Should all fentanyl substances be illegal? Cleveland doctor among over 100 scientists that say no
CLEVELAND — October is Substance Abuse Prevention month and the CDC just released numbers on overdose deaths in Ohio. Things aren't getting much better. According to QuoteWizard, last year 5,185 Ohioans died from overdose deaths despite being a 7% decrease in deaths from the year before. Opioids account for...
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Caution being urged by ODNR during Ohio’s wildfire season
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall, according to a news release. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited...
ODNR addresses Cleveland fishing tournament cheating controversy, says report being prepared for prosecutors
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 3News their officers are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with last week's Cleveland fishing tournament controversy. The situation, which has since generated national attention, centers around competitors Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky after...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
richlandsource.com
Significant Grant family photographs part of Ohio History Connection collections
When Ulysses S. Grant was born in 1822, photography was not invented yet. As a result, there are no photographs of him as a child. When he left his boyhood home in Ohio for West Point in 1839 the art of photography was in its infancy.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Criminal charges possible for walleye fishing tournament cheaters, The Onion files Supreme Court brief in support of Ohio man, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest on a criminal investigation into the men caught cheating at the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament,...
