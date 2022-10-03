ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NBC12

Richmond enforcing new Saturday parking regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. Streets affected include Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh Street to Franklin Street. The city is cracking down on enforcement to support small...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some business owners say it’s news they’ve been waiting years to hear. The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. It’s no...
RICHMOND, VA

