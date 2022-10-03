ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Vikings are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Vikings 38, Bears 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "This game between NFC North rivals is big. We also think the Vikings' offensive numbers in this one will be big."

Bookies.com : Take the Bears with the points vs. Vikings

Bill Speros writes: "It will be loud inside US Bank Stadium, unless the Bears win. And since betting is still illegal in Minnesota, it will stay loud if the Vikings win but don't cover. We like the Bears against the spread."

NFL Week 5 odds :

ESPN : Vikings have a 76.6% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Bears a 23.2% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Vikings to cover vs. Bears

It writes: "Minnesota is ranked in the top-10 in passing attempts per game (39.7), so the Vikings know to attack Chicago’s Achilles heel. Oppositely, the Bears average 15.0 pass attempts per game, and if the Bears hope to win or make this game close they will need to place their faith in Justin Fields to look downfield. With little belief in that coming to fruition, the Vikings should confidently outscore the Bears given their heavy advantage in talent on the offensive side of the ball."

Sports Betting Dime : Vikings 16, Bears 13

The site's formula predicts that the Vikings will win a low-scoring, close game on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Vikings 24, Bears 17

Larry Rupp writes: "The Vikings have won three of their last four games against the Bears, holding them to an average of 18.0 points per game during that span. That defense is going to be the key to the game once again as Chicago is only allowing 19.3 points per game (No. 11 in NFL). Points are going to be hard to come by. The Vikings have one huge advantage in this game and that their arsenal of offensive weapons. Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and K.J. Osborn outshine Darnell Mooney, Khalil Herbet, Cole Kmet and Dante Pettis of the Bears. The talent gap there will be too much for Chicago to overcome."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

Community Policy