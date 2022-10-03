ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Lions 34, Patriots 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Lions' offense has been great this season, it's the defense that has huge question marks. But New England has questions at QB."

Bookies.com : Take the Patriots in game vs. Lions

Bill Speros writes: "The Lions won hearts and minds last season by going 11-6 ATS despite a 3-13 record straight up. Their brand grew even larger thanks to the dynamism of coach Dan Campbell on "Hard Knocks" this past summer. Now, just imagine the Patriots and Bill Belichick on “Hard Knocks.” Each episode would run about 48 seconds. This game remains a pick 'em depending on where you shop. The Patriots are back to their pre-Brady form and celebrating "Moral Victories" - such as taking the Packers to overtime behind rookie QB Bailey Zappe before losing 27-24. Look for the Patriots to get an old-fashioned victory on the scoreboard."

NFL Week 5 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fU1DZ_0iKaN5oU00

ESPN : Patriots have a 51.5% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Lions a 47.9% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Lions with the points vs. Patriots

It writes: "The uncertainty under center hinders the scoring potential for the Patriots, no matter how well Bill Belichick and staff can formulate an offensive strategy. Meanwhile, the Lions entered Week 4 as the second-highest scoring team in the NFL (31.7 PPG), and if they welcome back some offensive weapons that were absent on Sunday it’s clear they have the talent advantage. At the very least, Detroit should keep this a closely contested affair with their knack for putting points on the scoreboard."

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Sports Betting Dime : Lions 30.4, Patriots 24.9

The site's formula predicts that the Lions will win the game on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Lions 27, Patriots 24

Larry Rupp writes: "One victory after another is slipping through the Lions' grasp this season. Each of their three losses have come by four points or less and now they must travel to Gillette Stadium where Bill Belichick awaits. This is a different Detroit team than in years past, though, and it can pull off the small upset. The Lions are averaging a league-best 436.8 yards per game and could get Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift back for this one. Detroit's defense has been subpar, but New England may be forced to start their third-string QB again. Head coach Dan Campbell will have his guys ready for this one."

NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?

The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Nfl Week 5#The Detroit Lions#Browns Texans#Patriots Seahawks#Bucs Titans Vs#Panthers Eagles#The Arizona Republic#Packers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals notes: CB Hamilton makes presence felt in return to practice, Hopkins pays visit

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed back cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the practice field on Wednesday and within moments, his presence was felt everywhere. “It was great. You could see him and hear him,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “That’s the type of energy he brings. He’s excited. He was playing at which a high level in training camp, and we saw some good things out there today. We’ll be smart easing him back in. We don’t want to put too much of a load on him early, but yeah, he brings great juice to the practice field.”
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy