Jennifer Lopez is a Pirate Fighting Bride in Trailer for Action Rom-Com 'Shotgun Wedding'
In "Shotgun Wedding," Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first. "Shotgun Wedding" hits Prime Video January 27.
Selma Blair Reveals She Fainted Before Five Hour DWTS Rehearsal: 'I Pass Out a Lot'
"I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,' " Farber recalled. "She's like, 'Nope!'" Selma Blair is opening up about managing her multiple sclerosis symptoms while on "Dancing with the Stars." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old "Legally Blonde" alum and her dance partner Sasha Farber shared that...
Kathy Hilton Calls Lisa Rinna 'Biggest Bully In Hollywood' In Explosive RHOBH Reunion Trailer
Kyle Richards breaks down in tears and wants out in the wild trailer for this season's RHOBH reunion -- while Lisa Rinna claims she was "f---ing abused by Kathy Hilton." Hilton, however, hits back, while being grilled on her alleged behavior. Things got so bad, they didn't even pose together for a cast photo. The reunion kicks off October 12 on Bravo.
Lil Nas X On How Wearing Skirts on Tour Helped Set His 'Younger Self Free'
"I feel like I'm changing some minds." Lil Nas X is reflecting on the impact of his fashion choices. In an interview with PEOPLE for its latest issue, the singer opened up about his style, and shared how wearing skirts on tour made him feel like he was setting his "younger self free."
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Posted Some Pretty Cryptic Messages Ahead of Divorce Filing
Tia's twin sister, Tamera Mowry, also reacted to the news of the split, and shared her support for her sister. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict both shared cryptic sentiments on social media before news broke of their split. Late Tuesday morning, TMZ reported that Mowry had filed for divorce from...
Ben Kingsley to Star in Film Adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s Graphic Novel ‘Violent Cases’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Ben Kingsley is set to star in a feature film adaptation of “Violent Cases,” the first ever graphic novel from Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean. The feature will be led by writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin (collectively the creative team behind “The Girl With All the Gifts”) and produced by Scary Monster, Lakesville Productions and Foton.Pictures. Carey has also worked on “Lucifer” and other books in the Sandman universe, which Gaiman also created. “‘Violent Cases’ is a journey into the mind of Neil Gaiman, as a famous author recounts fragmented childhood memories and visits to an osteopath who...
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Shady Texts Kanye West Sent Her About Milan Fashion Choices
"Would have went to jail before I went out in that." Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm back in February, as she supported sister Kendall Jenner walking in the Prada show at the time. And while she was feeling her looks, her estranged husband Kanye West was not. On the...
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Reveals Chris Pratt's Mario Voice
The animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie hits theaters April 7, 2023.
David Harbour Is a Badass, Fighting Santa Claus In 'Violent Night' Trailer
It's "time for some seasons beatings," promises the trailer for the "coal-dark" holiday action-comedy, "Violent Night." David Harbour proves he's not your average Santa Claus in the footage -- as he shows off some major crime-fighting combat skills after "a team of mercenaries break into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage." The film also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell and Alexis Louder and hits theaters on December 2.
The Masked Singer Welcomes TV Royalty, Unmasks Famous 'Siblings,' Kardashian Connection
Harp again steps in to defend her crown, this time against three Mummies and a Fortune Teller -- plus, Tori Spelling and Jodie Sweetin help the show celebrate "TV Theme Night." This was easily one of the most feel-good episodes of “The Masked Singer” in a long time, and that’s...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Photo She Uses on Dating App as She Asks for Feedback
"I'm thunder swiping right." Drew Barrymore is looking for some advice when it comes to online dating. The 47-year-old daytime television host asked her guests Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for some feedback on the picture she chose for her online dating profile during Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Every Celeb Who Has Commented on Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Controversy So Far
"Your girl has been through it!" fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson posted Wednesday. Kanye West has made headlines once again with his designs during Paris Fashion Week. The 45-year-old Yeezy founder sparked controversy by wearing apparel branded with the problematic slogan "White Lives Matter" during his PFW presentation on Monday -- before also sending models down the runway in the same look.
Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Addresses 'Exhausting and Embarrassing' Cheating Rumors
"Please stop posting bulls--- narratives that you make up because you're bored." "Outer Banks" star Rudy Pankow's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, is calling out fans who are accusing her of being unfaithful to the actor. According to Us Weekly, on Monday, fans started suspecting that Siemek, 26, had cheated on Pankow,...
How Khloe Kardashian Came to 'Place Of Peace' With Tristan After Baby Scandal
Khloe also opens up about her past DUI, as Kris gets stoned beyond belief on The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian had to get away to Palm Springs on the latest episode of "The Kardashians," filmed shortly after Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal blew up for the world to see. "I've been through...
Emma Caulfield Reveals She's Been Living with Multiple Sclerosis for Ten Years
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said that she did not disclose her diagnosis and was dealing with the effects of MS while filming "WandaVision." Emma Caulfield is done being silent about the silent disease she's been battling since 2010, revealing in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she has multiple sclerosis.
Christian Bale On Thor Set 'Monotony,' Being 'Mediator' Between Amy Adams & American Hustle Director
The Oscar winner also discussed the low paycheck he received for "American Psycho," revealing he got paid less than the makeup artists. Christian Bale is opening up about his experience filming "Thor: Love and Thunder." In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its November cover story, the Oscar winner shared...
The Voice 5th Judge: Young Elvis Soundalike, Haunted Take on Justin Bieber Gets Four-Chair Turn
Camila Cabello isn't above stealing from John Legend -- while Blake Shelton is stunned she's never heard of this '90s classic. Counting Crows becomes Shouting Crows as one contestant loses all sense of the original song and lyrics on “The Voice” as the Blind Auditions start to wind down.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys
"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'
Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
Nicole Richie Relives Hair Catching Fire on Her Birthday with Drew Barrymore
In addition to the hair incident, Nicole Richie talks with Drew Barrymore about "Making the Cut" season 3, what it's like to work with Heidi Klum, and her new horror/comedy called "Cursed Friends." If that were not enough she also describes holiday parties with Adele.
