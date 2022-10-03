ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
toofab.com

Jennifer Lopez is a Pirate Fighting Bride in Trailer for Action Rom-Com 'Shotgun Wedding'

In "Shotgun Wedding," Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first. "Shotgun Wedding" hits Prime Video January 27.
Lindsay Lohan
Chord Overstreet
Variety

Ben Kingsley to Star in Film Adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s Graphic Novel ‘Violent Cases’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Kingsley is set to star in a feature film adaptation of “Violent Cases,” the first ever graphic novel from Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean. The feature will be led by writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin (collectively the creative team behind “The Girl With All the Gifts”) and produced by Scary Monster, Lakesville Productions and Foton.Pictures. Carey has also worked on “Lucifer” and other books in the Sandman universe, which Gaiman also created. “‘Violent Cases’ is a journey into the mind of Neil Gaiman, as a famous author recounts fragmented childhood memories and visits to an osteopath who...
toofab.com

First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Reveals Chris Pratt's Mario Voice

The animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie hits theaters April 7, 2023.
toofab.com

David Harbour Is a Badass, Fighting Santa Claus In 'Violent Night' Trailer

It's "time for some seasons beatings," promises the trailer for the "coal-dark" holiday action-comedy, "Violent Night." David Harbour proves he's not your average Santa Claus in the footage -- as he shows off some major crime-fighting combat skills after "a team of mercenaries break into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage." The film also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell and Alexis Louder and hits theaters on December 2.
toofab.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals Photo She Uses on Dating App as She Asks for Feedback

"I'm thunder swiping right." Drew Barrymore is looking for some advice when it comes to online dating. The 47-year-old daytime television host asked her guests Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for some feedback on the picture she chose for her online dating profile during Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
toofab.com

Every Celeb Who Has Commented on Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Controversy So Far

"Your girl has been through it!" fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson posted Wednesday. Kanye West has made headlines once again with his designs during Paris Fashion Week. The 45-year-old Yeezy founder sparked controversy by wearing apparel branded with the problematic slogan "White Lives Matter" during his PFW presentation on Monday -- before also sending models down the runway in the same look.
toofab.com

Emma Caulfield Reveals She's Been Living with Multiple Sclerosis for Ten Years

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said that she did not disclose her diagnosis and was dealing with the effects of MS while filming "WandaVision." Emma Caulfield is done being silent about the silent disease she's been battling since 2010, revealing in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she has multiple sclerosis.
toofab.com

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Plays With Tampons Mistaking Them For Cat Toys

"Who am I to steal her joy?" The tennis legend took to TikTok to share a hilarious parenting moment when her 5-year-old daughter Olympia confused a tampon for a cat toy. In the short clip Olympia was seen grabbing the menstrual hygiene product from her mother's bathroom in search of a fun new toy for their family cat Karma.
toofab.com

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'

Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
