ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What's behind Auburn football's second-half struggles? Bryan Harsin points to momentum

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YQvu_0iKaMwxl00

AUBURN — With Auburn football, the statistics are usually more obvious than the solutions.

It's become a theme with the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in conference play — strong starts on offense followed by a lull down the stretch. While impossible to quantify, the root cause might go beyond the first-quarter script running out.

Coach Bryan Harsin was informed at Monday's news conference that Auburn had allowed all five of its opponents this season to score in the last two minutes of the first half. Mercer, Missouri and LSU, in fact, all found the end zone in the final 30 seconds.

Harsin believes that the Tigers' struggles in the second half — they didn't score after halftime against Missouri or LSU — are, at least in part, a byproduct of its struggles late in the second quarter.

In Auburn's season opener, the FCS Bears were already down 28-0 by the time Fred Payton hit Devron Harper in the end zone. While the Tigers fell behind San Jose State, 10-7, when Kairee Robinson ran it in with under a minute in the second quarter, the scenario was similar to a week prior: they simply had more talent than their opponent.

LSU 21, AUBURN 17:Same old story for Auburn football in self-destructive loss to LSU

COACHING STYLE:The Bryan Harsin way worked at Boise State. Does he still have time to make it work at Auburn?

That wasn't the case against Penn State, which used an 11-play, 68-yard, five-minute march to go up 14-6 with 1:46 to play in the first half and proceeded to outscore Auburn 27-6 after the break. Nor was it against Missouri or LSU, the latter of which ran a perfect two-minute drill to go 77 yards down the field and cut Auburn's lead to 17-14 at intermission.

"You don't want anybody to score and you want to score points go into halftime," Harsin said. "I think it's all about momentum. ... You have to be at your best in the last five minutes and get your best players in there."

In plain, the Tigers haven't done that all season. They had chances to get the Nittany Lions off the field but gave up three third-down conversions on their lengthy drive. A facemask penalty on Derick Hall bailed out LSU after an incomplete pass on third-and-10 at its own 23 yard line, and it took just over a minute for LSU to score after that.

As far as Auburn's second-half slumps are directly concerned, Harsin doesn't think they boil down to one specific problem. He tries to look at individual plays, either negative or positive − regardless of when they occur in the game − to identify issues.

"We know the reasons and we look at every drive," Harsin said. "There’s a drive chart, there’s a result, there’s a reason why and we break it all down. Where do we have negative plays, and where do we have positive plays? What was the end result of those drives? Those are things that we've discussed as a staff. Those are things we discussed with our players. To me, it really comes down to trying to eliminate those negative plays, and then just being more consistent. That’s play calls, that’s execution, that's all of those things."

There's no doubt the Tigers' offense showed potential early against LSU. Harsin said the Tigers did a few things differently last Saturday, including some concepts from last season that helped outside receivers get more involved. Eric Kiesau's playcalling showed trust in Robby Ashford to make plays with his arm and legs and made increased use of receivers Ja'Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore.

The 438 yards gained on 70 plays is evidence that Auburn has something to build around. Two-thirds of that output, however, came in the first half. If the Tigers could only find a way to even out that split, whether through strategy or simple execution, it might spell a rebuttal to the trends which have defined the Harsin era.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

Auburn Offensive Lineman: "We Could Demolish (UGA)"

ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will hear what Auburn center Brandon Council had to say loud and clear. “They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them - I believe personally - up front,” Council told reporters in Auburn Wednesday.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search

As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn

Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn

The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
AUBURN, AL
anglerschannel.com

Lee Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Boater John Lee of Cataula, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament, hosted by the Eufaula County Chamber of Commerce, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Lee earned $6,143 for his victory.
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Eric Kiesau
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Sec#Lsu 21#Lsu Coaching Style
WRBL News 3

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Harvest Market Returns to Town Creek Park Oct. 15

AUBURN— City Market will return for Harvest Market at Town Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Auburn Beautification Council will have its annual fall plant sale, mini merchants will be back, farmers will have Sweet Grown Alabama produce and artists will bring a variety of handmade goods along with fall-themed art and décor for purchase. There will be live music performed by Wesley Hill.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
opelikaobserver.com

Tickets on Sale for Oktoberfest

AUBURN — The sights, sounds and tastes of Germany are making their way to Ag Heritage Park in Auburn, Alabama, for Auburn Oktoberfest’s tasty return. The event will take place at the park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will feature 60- plus breweries showcasing more than 175 beers, three wine tents with 24 wines, 13 home brewers, food trucks with both local eats and traditional German fare, plus live entertainment from Kidd Blue and the War Damn Polka band.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program

OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy